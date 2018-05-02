Trump’s Doctor Says President Wrote His Own Glowing Medical Report — and Twitter Says 'Duh'

File this one under D for “Duh”: Exclusive: Bornstein claims Trump dictated the glowing health letter @CNNPolitics https://t.co/dNZHt9a3Nl — Sebastian (@sebulia1) May 2, 2018

Donald Trump‘s longtime personal doctor, Harold Bornstein, says it was not him but the president who wrote his own glowing health report in 2015 when he was a candidate.

“He dictated that whole letter,” Bornstein told CNN on Tuesday. “I didn’t write that letter.”

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

When Bornstein’s typo-littered letter praising Trump’s “physical strength and stamina” was released by his campaign in December 2015, many noticed that its hyperbolic language bore a striking resemblance to the president’s own signature way of speaking.

Bornstein described Trump’s blood pressure of 110/65 as “astonishingly excellent” and declared, “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Bornstein initially told CNN in September 2016 that he was “rushed for time” so he quickly wrote the first letter while he was seeing patients. But he insisted he did in fact write the letter himself.

But now Bornstein says Trump dictated the letter to the doctor as he and his wife were driving across N.Y.C’s Central Park.

“(Trump) dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn’t put in there,” Bornstein told CNN. “They came to pick up their letter at 4 o’clock or something.”

“That’s black humor, that letter. That’s my sense of humor,” he added. “It’s like the movie Fargo: It takes the truth and moves it in a different direction.”

Bornstein’s admission comes as he’s accused Trump’s ex-bodyguard Keith Schiller of raiding the doctor’s office to retrieve President Trump’s medical records.

Asked about the alleged raid on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described Schiller’s actions as “standard operating procedure for a new president.”

“It would be standard procedure for a newly elected president’s records to be in possession by the White House Medical Unit,” she added. “And that was what was taking place, is those records were being transferred over to the White House Medical Unit as requested.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, is facing allegations of prescription drug misuse, hostile work environment and drunkenness, according to a recent summary by the Democratic staff of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee obtained by The New York Times. Jackson and the White House have denied the allegations.

Jackson, previously a behind-the-scenes nonpartisan figure who also served former President Obama, first came under scrutiny — and heavy criticism — in January when he gave a similarly glowing health report on the junk-food-loving Trump that seemed, to many, too good to be true.

On Twitter Wednesday, critics cracked jokes about the Bornstein letter.

