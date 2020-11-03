Trump Disparages Jon Bon Jovi and Lady Gaga as Pop Star Campaigns for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump spent part of his speech at his rally in Pennsylvania on Monday talking about Jon Bon Jovi and Lady Gaga, who was also in the Keystone State campaigning for the president's opponent Joe Biden.

"Now he's got Lady Gaga," Trump, 74, said at his rally in the city of Avoca of Biden, 77. "Lady Gaga — is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga."

Gaga, 34, joined the former vice president at the University of Pittsburgh after sharing her excitement to campaign for Biden on Instagram Monday.

"Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!!" the pop star wrote in the caption for a selfie holding up a Biden-Harris button.

"I believe in 🎶 YOU & I!!!!" Gaga added, referencing a song off her Born This Way album. "Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!! PUSH!!!!!"

In a statement released Monday, Trump's campaign called Gaga a "fracking activist."

Fracking — hydraulic fracturing, a technique of extracting oil from the Earth — has been a hot-button issue in Pennsylvania, a state long involved in fossil fuels.

While Trump has claimed that Biden will stop all fracking in Pennsylvania, the former vice president's energy plan would only stop fracking on federal land, according to the Wall Street Journal. Biden's plan to transition to renewable energy sources by 2050 would also create new jobs to replace any lost in the fossil fuel industry.

"Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga," said Trump's campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh in a Sunday tweet. "This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry."

Gaga responded, writing in a tweet of her own, "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris."

Gaga also shared a portion of Trump's statement on her Biden campaign appearance on her Instagram Stories Monday, writing, "Heeeey Donald... #WINNING (also, what is a fracking?) keep your jobs PA... we ❤️️ you."

At his rally Monday, Trump also called out Bon Jovi, 58, who performed at a drive-in campaign event for Biden last month.

"And Jon Bon Jovi? Every time I see him, he kisses my a—. 'Oh, oh, Mr. President,' " he said, going on to call out LeBron James, Beyoncé and JAY-Z for being vocal in support of Democrats.