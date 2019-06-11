Trump Reportedly Told His Aides to Lie About Internal Polling That Showed Him Losing to Joe Biden

President Donald Trump is reportedly trying to keep the findings of a new poll from the public.

According to a Monday New York Times report, the president told White House aides to deny that a new, internal 17-state poll showed him falling to former Vice President Joe Biden in key states in 2020.

In fact, when key details of the polling conducted by Tony Fabrizio leaked, Trump reportedly asked aides to say that other data showed the president doing well in Rust Belt states.

Early polling from several outlets shows Biden easily besting Trump.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the report, but asked about the Times article on Tuesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the press pool in video shared by The Hill, “Look, I think the polling got it completely wrong in 2016, I don’t think it’s right now.”

Pressed further on the subject, she said, “Again, I’m not worried about polling. I’m here at the White House, and I’ve got to be a little careful about what I answer, but the president has an incredible record, he’s had tremendous success, we feel very comfortable about where we are as an administration.”

The president has long had a volatile relationship with Biden, publicly bashing the former vice president once again when he announced his presidential campaign.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign,” the president tweeted.

“It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!” Trump added.