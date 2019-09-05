Trump Denies Using Marker to Draw Hurricane's Path to Back His Suggestion It Would Hit Alabama

After mistakenly saying that Alabama would be in Hurricane Dorian’s path, President Donald Trump displayed a map that appeared to have been altered with black marker to reflect his inaccurate statement.

In the Oval Office on Wednesday — days after his tweet saying Alabama was in the storm’s path — Trump held up a map of the hurricane. A white circle printed on the map appeared to show the regions that could be affected by the storm, but a curved black line had seemingly been drawn on, extending the path to include Alabama.

According to the New York Times, when Trump was asked about the black line, he claimed that he was unaware of how it had gotten on the map, telling reporters, “I don’t know.”

After he displayed the map, “Trump Sharpie” memes went viral on Twitter. The president appeared to respond on Wednesday night, tweeting a South Florida Water Management District map that showed Alabama in Hurricane Dorian’s “originally projected path.”

On Thursday morning, Trump again doubled down on his original assertion that Alabama would be in Hurricane Dorian’s path, tweeting, “In the early days of the hurricane … certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit.”

“In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed,” Trump added in a follow-up tweet. “In the path it took, no.”

….Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

The president’s original message about Alabama being in the storm’s path was tweeted on Sunday.

“In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” he tweeted. “Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!”

Shortly after Trump’s warning, the Birmingham, Alabama, branch of the National Weather Service tweeted out their own statement, confirming that Hurricane Dorian was “too far east” to make any landfall in Alabama.

Image zoom Hurricane Dorian arrives in the Bahamas Ramon Espinosa/AP/Shutterstock

“Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east,” the NWS Birmingham tweeted.

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas earlier this week, passed Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, and is now poised to hit the Carolinas as the storm moves up the east coast of the United States.