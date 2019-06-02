Trump Denies What Is On Tape: Calling Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ For Her 2016 Criticism of Him

President Donald Trump is denying having ever called Meghan Markle “nasty” for her past critiques of him — despite the concrete proof that he did.

On Sunday morning, the president fired off a Tweet claiming that his comment about the Duchess of Sussex — which was recorded and posted online earlier this week by U.K. outlet The Sun — was fabricated.

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!” he wrote.

On Friday, ahead of Trump’s first-ever state visit to the U.K., The Sun interviewed him at the Oval Office, asking him if he was looking forward to getting a chance to visit with the royal family.

After sharing that he was looking forward to seeing both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, both of whom he’s previously met, Trump was asked if he was “sorry” not to be seeing Markle, who is currently on maternity leave, in light of some comments she had made about him back in 2016.

During an interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, the then-Suits actress, called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive” and also said she was thinking about moving to Canada if he won the election.

Sharing that he hoped the new mom was doing “okay,” Trump added that he had not been aware Markle had spoken out against him.

“I didn’t know that,” he said. “No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

As many outlets noted, Trump previously branded political rival Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman,” during a heated moment of their final presidential debate.

As Trump’s Sun interview continued, the president went on to offer a bit of praise to Markle, saying it was “nice” to have an American in the British royal family.

“I’m sure she will do excellently,” Trump added. “She will be very good. She will be very good. I hope she does.”

The president will arrive in the U.K. on Monday for a three-day visit. During his stay, he will travel to London and Portsmouth, and will also spend time with the royal family.

The White House has previously said that during the trip, Trump will be greeted with a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival on Monday, before having lunch with the Queen and partaking in a white-tie state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend.

Trump will also tour Westminster Abbey while accompanied by Prince Andrew, where he will lay a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, and will join the Queen and Charles at the Southsea Common in Portsmouth in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump was first invited for a state visit — an offer that must be extended by the Queen — in 2017 right after being sworn into office, however, the visit was repeatedly delayed, with speculation that it was due to worries over the protests he might face.

Among other controversies in his relationship with Britain, Trump sparked backlash in June 2017 after he attacked London’s mayor in the wake of a terror attack there.

He went on to make a working visit to the country, meeting with the Queen last July at Windsor Castle.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival on Monday, protests have been organized on social media with protestors looking to fly another “baby Trump” balloon.