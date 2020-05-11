Trump Cuts Off Press Conference After Another Heated Exchange with Reporters

Trump's ongoing feud with reporters boiled over Monday when he suddenly ended his press conference and walked away

President Donald Trump abruptly ended Monday afternoon's press conference in the White House Rose Garden after he got into another heated exchange with reporters.

After speaking with reporters for nearly an hour, Trump, 73, got into a brief argument with CBS reporter Weijia Jiang after she asked the president why he views coronavirus testing numbers as a "competition" with other countries. Trump, who has repeatedly touted that the United States has done more testing than any country in the world, fell back on a familiar talking point he's used to blame China for the pandemic.

"You said many times that the U.S. is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing," Jiang said before asking: "Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we're still seeing more cases every day?"

Trump responded: "Well, they're losing their lives everywhere in the world. Maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question, okay?"

"Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically, to ask China?" asked Jiang, who was born in Xiamen, China, and immigrated to the U.S. when she was 2 years old.

"I'm not saying it specifically to anybody," Trump said, claiming that Jiang asked a "nasty question."

Trump had called on CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who let Jiang follow up and ask the president why he specifically suggested she ask China about testing. Instead, when his exchange with Jiang ended and he went to go take the next question from another reporter, he apparently decided to skip Collins and looked for another journalist to call on.

"No, that's okay," Trump said to Collins, who began asking her question. "Next, please."

When Collins continued asking her question despite Trump trying to skip over her, the president said his thanks, turned and left.

"Ladies and gentleman, thank you very much. Appreciate it. Thank you very much," Trump said before walking away as reporters confusingly responded.

"But you called on me," Collins said to Trump as he turned and walked away with press cameras snapping.

Image zoom Trump takes questions from reporters at the White House on Monday. Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Trump has sparred with reporters throughout his presidency, but the number of arguments has risen in recent months as the president has opted to hold daily coronavirus task force briefings where he chooses to take questions from the White House reporters pool.

Specifically, Trump and his administration have had tiffs with both Jiang and Collins in recent weeks.

In late April, Trump told Jiang to "just relax" and "keep your voice down" after the CBS reporter asked him about why he didn't act sooner if he knew about the coronavirus pandemic's potential impact as early as he's claimed.

He also snapped at NBC’s Peter Alexander in March after the reporter asked, “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump told Alexander. “That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question.”

Image zoom The White House reporters pool sits apart from one another during President Donald Trump's press conference at the White House on Monday. Drew Angerer/Getty

Before Trump's April 24 briefing, the Trump administration tried to move Collins' seat to the back of the White House briefing room in an apparent move to punish CNN for what Trump deems "fake news."

Instead, Collins and the reporter she was ordered by White House staff and members of the Secret Service to exchange seats with refused to move because the seating arrangement was agreed upon by White House officials and the White House Correspondents Association.

The day before, Trump lashed out at Collins during the briefing, telling her, "The problem is, you don’t write the truth” and physically turning away from her while she tried to ask him a question.

“No, not CNN," he said. "I told you, CNN is fake news. Don’t talk to me.”

Trump took his media fit a step further on Monday, walking out of the briefing after another run-in with reporters he doesn't personally like.

Last week, Trump complained about specific CBS reporters in a New York Post interview where he griped that women reporters aren't like "Donna Reed," the actress who starred in the 1946 film It's A Wonderful Life.

“Paula Reid, she’s sitting there and I say, ‘How angry. I mean, what’s the purpose?’ They’re not even tough questions, but you see the attitude of these people, it’s like incredible," Trump complained.

Reid, the CBS reporter, later replied to the president's complaints on Twitter.

"President Trump tells @nypost I am nothing like 50's American archetypal mom Donna Reed," CBS political reporter Paula Reid tweeted last Tuesday. "Fact-check: True."