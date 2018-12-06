Trump Criticized for Not Reciting Apostles' Creed with Other Presidents at Bush's Funeral

President Donald Trump is getting criticism for standing silently during a religious reading at former President George H.W. Bush‘s funeral as his predecessors participated.

On Wednesday, cameras showed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump not reciting the Apostles’ Creed as former first couples Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter recited the passage along with other mourners in attendance.

The other living former first couple, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, were seated separately with other members of the Bush family as they mourned the 41st commander-in-chief, who died at age 94 on Friday.

Twitter was quick to notice the presidential faux pas.

This is your "Christian" evangelical president. pic.twitter.com/u0478FoSyR — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 5, 2018

“How do Donald and Melania Trump get away with not reciting the Apostles’ Creed along with literally everyone else in the National Cathedral?” one person wrote. “Not even gonna participate in church, on camera, in front of the world. Can’t be bothered.”

“Trump thinks The Apostles’ Creed is that new Rocky movie,” another joked.

Another commenter, sarcastically putting the irony out there, noted: “It’s SO weird that Barack Obama (the “Muslim”) knew all the words to the Apostles’ Creed, and Donald Trump (the Evangelical hero) didn’t know any of them, and didn’t even bother to read them.” (The lie that Obama is Muslim has circulated for years. He is Christian.)

Other Twitter users defended Trump. “What comes out of a person’s mouth does not always reflect their heart!” one person wrote.

“I cannot emphasize how much I don’t care if Trump recited the Apostles’ Creed at Bush’s funeral,” another said.

Stephen Colbert poked fun at the moment on The Late Show by impersonating Trump.

“I’m sorry. I zoned out there for a minute,” Colbert said as Trump. “I was thinking about all the evangelicals who voted for me. Okay. What are we doing? The Macarena? I’m in.”

“It was quite a moving sight to see the presidents and the first ladies in the front row waiting to honor President Bush, chatting comfortably with one another — until Trump showed up. Then it became silent staring time,” Colbert quipped in his monologue.

“Donald Trump is the only person in the world who can bring down a funeral,” he added.