Trump Confuses New Year’s Resolutions with Birthday Wishes, Says He Won’t Say His Out Loud

President Donald Trump may need a refresher on what New Year’s resolutions are.

At his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, the president said that he’s keeping his resolution secret because he doesn’t want to “jinx it,” seemingly confusion the annual tradition with birthday wishes.

“What’s your resolution?” a reporter asked Trump, 73, and First Lady Melania Trump, 49. After Mrs. Trump responded with “peace in the world,” the president stopped to interject.

“Peace is right, but I’m not sure you’re supposed to say a resolution out loud,” Trump said, waving his hand. “I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, alright?”

President Trump’s expanded answer went on like a campaign promise.

“I can tell you, we really have a good resolution and it’s a resolution for our country,” he said. “We love our country. Our country has never done better than it’s doing right now.”

In December, Trump became the third president in American history to ever be impeached. The House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last year.

A Senate trial is expected sometime early this year, but it’s also expected that President Trump will be quickly acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, clearing him from the risk of removal.

No president has ever been removed from office over an impeachment. Both President Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton were acquitted of their impeachment charges.

“It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary,” House speaker Nancy Pelosi told her fellow congressmen before Trump was impeached. “He gave us no choice.”

….had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020

The president has continued to claim his impeachment was “very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses” and has repeatedly called it a “witch hunt” and a “sham” investigation.

“Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House,” Trump complained during a Twitter tantrum on Christmas Day, slamming Pelosi for holding off from delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate. “Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!”

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter in late December. “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”