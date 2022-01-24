New York Attorney General Letitia James recently increased pressure on both Trump and his oldest children to cooperate in an investigation into the Trump Organization's finances

Trump Complains Investigators Are 'Vicious' for Going 'After Children' Like Ivanka, 40, and Don Jr., 44

Former President Donald Trump is lambasting the investigations into his family, including a bipartisan congressional committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riots which recently requested that his daughter and former adviser Ivanka Trump cooperate with the probe.

Trump, 75, slammed the committee's request as well as a separate investigation of his business in New York state. Trump claimed in an interview published Friday by the conservative Washington Examiner that the push to gather information from his adult kids was a "very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former president insisted that the House of Representatives committee requested an interview with 40-year-old Ivanka as a means of distracting from what he called President Joe Biden's failures.

"It's a disgrace, what's going on," Trump told the Examiner. "They're using these things to try and get people's minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don't care. They'll go after children."

"They are using whatever powers they have. They couldn't care less," he said. "They are vicious people."

He continued of his adult kids — Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr., 44, and Eric Trump, 38 — all of whom have now been named as part of the New York investigation: "They've done a great job ... For them to have to go through all this stuff is a disgrace."

Former US President Donald Trump Donald Trump | Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 committee's request to speak with Ivanka comes just days after New York Attorney General Letitia James increased pressure on both Trump and his oldest children to cooperate in an investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. (The family denies wrongdoing and says the probe is politically motivated.)

Last Tuesday, James' office announced it had filed paperwork to request a judge to force the former president, Don Jr. and Ivanka to testify.

The family has said the probe is baseless and the former president's adult children previously asked a judge to quash what they called an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony after being subpoenaed in December.

Speaking to the Examiner in the interview on Friday, Trump said the probe into his company and its executives — including his children — was purely political.

"[James] campaigned on a whole issue of, 'I'll get Trump. I'll get Trump.' And that's all it was," he said.