Trump Claims He Hasn’t Left White House 'in Months' During COVID-19 Crisis, Reporter Corrects Him

Donald Trump made some big claims during Monday’s daily coronavirus briefing including that he “cannot tell a lie,” and that he hasn’t left the White House “in months.”

A reporter quickly jogged Trump’s memory, however, reminding the president he had held a political rally on March 2 in North Carolina.

PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor had originally asked Trump about what he believes some of his personal actions have said about how seriously he’s taken the coronavirus pandemic.

While Trump declared he has saved “tens of thousands of lives” by introducing travel restrictions in February, Alcindor pointed out the president was still holding rallies.

“You held rallies in February and March and there are some—” Alcindor said before Trump, 73, cut the reporter off.

“I don’t know about rallies. I really don’t know about rallies,” Trump said. “I know one thing: I haven’t left the White House in months, except for a brief moment to give a wonderful ship, the [USNS] Comfort—”

Alcindor jumped in to correct the president: “You held a rally in March,” the reporter said.

“I don’t know. Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry, I hold a rally. Did I hold a rally?” Trump responded.

Trump’s words and actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic have come under the public spotlight since the U.S. became the epicenter of the global outbreak, as some critics believe the president hasn’t taken the threat as seriously as he claims.

In late February, Trump infamously complained at a political rally that the growing worry about the virus in the United States was simply a Democratic “hoax” designed to damage his presidency.

Trump has also sparred with state officials, political rivals, and even the World Health Organization — deflecting blame for the slow American response on nearly everyone but his own administration.

Moments after Alcindor pointed out Trump had held a political rally in March, the president shifted blame to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (his longtime Democratic rival) for holding a “street fair” in San Francisco “to prove that there’s no problem.”

