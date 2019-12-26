President Trump Goes on Another Twitter Rampage About His Impeachment on Christmas Night

President Donald Trump spent Christmas night railing against Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi on Twitter, calling her “crazy” and going off on another furious rampage over his impeachment.

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States?” Trump tweeted out Wednesday night, on Christmas.

The President has repeatedly gone after the House speaker, who led the charge on his impeachment last week and is currently withholding the impeachment articles from the Senate until there is a clearer understanding of what President Trump’s trial will look like.

The day before his impeachment earlier this month, Trump sent an unprecedented, six-page scathing open letter to Pelosi that called his impeachment a “witch hunt” and an “illegal, partisan attempted coup.”

…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives earlier this month on counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president will now face an impeachment trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority vote could remove him from office over the impeachment charges.

Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, making it likely the Republican-led Senate will vote to acquit President Trump of the impeachment charges. There’s no set date for the trial in the Senate, though it’s expected to begin in January.

Pelosi has held off from delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate because Republicans haven’t laid out a clear plan for the impeachment trial. Democrats are hoping to call more top Trump Administration officials as witnesses, including White House chief of staff Mike Mulvaney, but the Republicans are hoping to move forward with a quick trial.

Image zoom President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Christmas Eve. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he isn’t ruling out calling witnesses, the Associated Press reported earlier this week, though he has acknowledged that he and other Republicans are looking for a quick acquittal without additional testimony.

Earlier this month, McConnell said during a Fox News interview that he’s in “total coordination” with the White House over the impeachment trial, which angered Democrats and “disturbed” some Senate Republicans, as well.

In Trump’s Twitter storm on Christmas Day, the president claimed his impeachment in the House was “very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses.”

“Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House,” Trump complained. “Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!”

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

On Monday, Pelosi explained her decision to temporarily hold up the impeachment trial.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter. “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”