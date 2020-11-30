First Lady Melania Trump did not appear to travel with her husband to Camp David over the weekend; neither did their teenage son, Barron

The Trump Children Spend a Last Presidential Thanksgiving with Trip to Camp David

Donald Trump spent the last Thanksgiving of his presidency at Camp David in Maryland, where many of his close family members and some advisers also gathered for the weekend.

It was a rare recent outing for Trump, 74, who has largely remained behind closed doors at the White House (or on his golf course) since the Nov. 3 election.

While he has eschewed public events, rallies and other functions, Trump has instead been tweeting baseless claims about his loss to President-elect Joe Biden — and he continued to do so throughout the weekend.

First Lady Melania Trump, who revealed the annual Christmas decorations at the White House on Monday, did not appear to travel with her husband to Camp David over the weekend; neither did their teenage son, Barron.

The president had traveled to his Virginia golf course earlier Friday and then flew from there straight to Camp David, according to the White House.

The first lady's office did not respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Other than time spent golfing, the White House did not provide updates about what Trump or his family did while at Camp David, which has long been a favored presidential retreat.

Trump returned to Washington, D.C, on Sunday with three of his grandchildren — daughter Ivanka Trump’s young children with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, her husband.

The couple had joined the other adult Trump siblings at Camp David ahead of the president’s arrival, sharing a group photo around a campfire there on Thursday, posted on social media by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

“Amazing thanksgiving crew,” Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest child, wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump are seen sitting around the fire next to their spouses and partners, with Scavino in the middle.

“A great night with wonderful people,” Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign adviser and Don Jr.’s girlfriend, captioned the photo on Twitter.

The couple also shared a photo posing with President Trump on Sunday, with Guilfoyle writing, “So thankful for this incredible President! God bless all of you and your families on this holiday weekend.”

Eric, 36, and his wife, Lara Trump, another campaign adviser, also shared Scavino’s campfire photo.

Image zoom First Lady Melania Trump (right) looks on as President Donald Trump (center) gives Corn the turkey a presidential pardon during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House last Tuesday. | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

“Happy thanksgiving to this awesome group!” former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to Eric’s post.

He and Lara seem to have driven to Camp David with their two young children on Thanksgiving, according to their social media posts.