President Trump Gripes He Can't Call Daughter Ivanka Beautiful: 'It's Politically Incorrect'

President Donald Trump lamented that he can no longer call his daughter, Ivanka Trump, “beautiful” anymore during a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, ahead of the Tuesday midterm elections.

President Trump — who was campaigning for GOP candidates in the state including gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine — was introducing Ivanka, 37, when he made remarks about what he dubbed political correctness, according to the Washington Post.

In a CNN clip from the rally, the president started by saying, “I know they’ll say this is nepotism, but the truth is, she’s a very, very — you’re not allowed to use the word beautiful anymore when you talk about women, no-no, you’re not allowed, it’s politically incorrect.”

President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump Jeff Roberson/AP/Shutterstock

Continued the 72-year-old, “I will never call a woman beautiful again, and every man here raise your hand, you will never ever say your wife, your girlfriend, anybody is beautiful, so I’m not allowed to say because it’s my daughter Ivanka, but she’s really smart.”

Trump has been known to comment about his daughter’s appearance before.

Howard Stern told David Letterman on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, earlier this year that during one old interview he asked Trump to name some of the world’s “great beauties.”

According to Stern, Trump said during the conversation, “You know who’s a great beauty? My daughter Ivanka. Now she’s a 10.”

Ivanka Trump speaks at a Cleveland rally with her father Donald Trump Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

Back in March, former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the now-president once compared her favorably to Ivanka, who is now a White House advisory.

“He said I was beautiful like her, and ‘you’re a smart girl,’ ” said McDougal, who was 35 at the time of her alleged affair with Trump, then 60. “There wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some, yeah. I heard a lot about her.”

McDougal added that Trump is “very proud” of his daughter, as he should be, and said she didn’t find the comparison “odd.”

Trump, of course, has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by multiple women, including PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff — who alleges he attacked her in 2005 by pushing her up against a wall at Mar-a- Lago and shoving his tongue down her throat.

Another woman, Jessica Leeds, has alleged that Trump tried to kiss her, fondle her breasts and put his hand up her skirt while on a flight to New York in the early 1980s. Trump has denied all the allegations against him.

Leeds told PEOPLE in February that she was still waiting for Trump to pay the price for what he allegedly did to her.

“Things just seem to fall off of Trump, I’m extremely disappointed,” she said.