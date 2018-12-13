The Trump Administration Is Canceling Annual White House Christmas Party for the Press: Report

President Donald Trump has reportedly canceled the White House‘s 2018 holiday party for members of the press.

The Trump administration is said to be calling off a tradition that goes back decades, Fox News reported. Earlier in December, The Washington Post reported that this year’s event had not been scheduled yet.

White House reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the news media as “the enemy of the people.”

“It’s my only form of fighting back,” Trump said in the HBO docuseries AXIOS of his penchant for criticizing the press.

The White House held a holiday party for the press in 2017, but Trump did not take pictures with guests. As president, Trump has skipped the Kennedy Center Honors and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, two other yearly events that a commander in chief usually attends.

In November 2017, CNN announced that it would not send its journalists to that year’s holiday party, The Washington Post reported at the time.

On Twitter that month, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed delight at CNN’s decision. “Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from @CNN,” she wrote.

The holidays are off to a rocky start for the Trumps. In November, online commentators criticized First Lady Melania Trump‘s White House Christmas decor, which includes intensely red trees and a “Be Best” ornament.

In a video that Reuters posted from Liberty University, Mrs. Trump defended the “American Treasures” aesthetic.

“We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste,” she said. “I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful. You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house.”

Eric Trump was also the subject of the Internet’s ire when he marketed Trump-themed Christmas ornaments on Twitter.