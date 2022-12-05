Trump Calls for 'Termination' of U.S. Constitution, GOP Responds with Silence

Only a small handful of Republicans have criticized Trump for his comments on suspending the Constitution so that he can be declared winner of the 2020 presidential election

By People Staff
Published on December 5, 2022 11:07 AM
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. Photo: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty

Republicans have by and large refrained from criticizing former President Donald Trump after he called for the suspension of the U.S. Constitution over the weekend, arguing that the results of the election he lost two years ago should be thrown out.

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump wrote in a post published Saturday on his social network, Truth Social.

Trump continued: "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

Trump's post seemingly came in response to Twitter's release of internal company emails that showed how employees at the social network worked to temporarily suppress a New York Post story about Hunter Biden's laptop. Though the emails were billed as a "bombshell" by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, most of the information published was previously known.

The emails themselves showed that Twitter employees initially suppressed the story due to worries that the information in the Post came via a Russian hacking operation. The independent journalist whom Twitter selected to publish the emails — Matt Taibbi — wrote in his Twitter thread, "there is no evidence — that I've seen — of any government involvement in the laptop story."

Though the story was initially suppressed on Twitter, it made the rounds elsewhere, with details from Hunter's laptop now widely reported on by outlets including the New York Times, Washington Post, NBC and CNN.

And while Trump argued that suppression of the story on Twitter was "a massive fraud" that led to him losing the election, he himself was president in October 2020, at the time of the story being suppressed by the social network.

Hunter, the 52-year-old son of President Joe Biden, has never run for public office nor had any involvement with his father's presidential campaign.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The White House swiftly condemned Trump's words, saying an attack on the Constitution "is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned."

Some Republicans have criticized Trump for his comments on suspending the Constitution in order to allow himself to belatedly win a presidential election. But party leadership — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — has largely remained silent.

As the New York Times reports, McCarthy's silence comes just weeks after he publicly declared that Republicans would "read every single word of the Constitution aloud from the floor of the House" once the party takes control of the chamber in January.

Others in the GOP have said they disagree with the president on "terminating" the Constitution, but have stopped short of saying it would impact their decision to support Trump in 2024, when he is again running for president.

The controversy is the latest in a long string of instances in which Trump has seen only subtle pushback from members of his party.

Several Republicans publicly criticized Trump for a recent private dinner he had with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but did not say it would dissuade them from voting for him again.

Related Articles
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Demands to Be Declared 'Rightful Winner' of 2020 Election Nearly 2 Years After Losing
President Joe Biden
President Biden Speaks Out in Wake of Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Silence is Complicity"
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell
Stacey Abrams, Glenn Youngkin, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
In Rally for Republican Candidates, Trump Rails Against 2020 Election, Hillary Clinton and Mar-a-Lago Search
Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham Warns of 'Riots in the Streets' if Trump Is Prosecuted in Classified Docs Probe
Rep. Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney Defeated by Trump-Backed Candidate Harriet Hageman in Wyoming Republican Primary
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
Dan Cox, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, reacts to his primary win on July 19, 2022 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Voters will choose candidates during the primary for governor and seats in the House of Representatives in the upcoming November election.
Trump-Backed Lawmaker Who Called Mike Pence a 'Traitor' on Jan. 6 Wins GOP Primary for Maryland Governor
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
Rep. Kinzinger Says 'Trump Is Like a Cancer' That's Spreading and That He Felt 'Dirty' Voting for Him in 2020
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
Donald Trump Says He is Writing 'Depressing' Book About Election Fraud Claims: 'I Don't Think You'll Enjoy It'
Donald Trump, Dr. Oz
Trump Tells Dr. Oz to Declare Victory in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate Primary That's Too Close to Call
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Conservative Lawyer Pitched Trump Plans to Overturn 2020 Presidential Election: 'Your Solemn Duty'
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Madison Cawthorn
Madison Cawthorn Continues to Face Criticism Amid String of Controversies
Adam Kinzinger
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Warns of Nation's Violence After Someone Threatens to Execute Him, His Family