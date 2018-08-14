Trump Calls Omarosa Manigault Newman a 'Dog' After She Claims He's Racist and in 'Mental Decline'

Donald Trump launched his most vicious attack yet against one-time Apprentice star and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Tuesday, responding to her litany of allegations against the president, including that he’s in “mental decline” and that he can be heard using the “N-word” on an alleged tape recording.

Tweeting early Tuesday, Trump wrote, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

Manigault Newman’s book — Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House — was released Tuesday, following a series of press appearances in which the former reality star leveled numerous claims about Trump.

Trump additionally addressed Manigault Newman’s claim in Unhinged that he was recorded repeatedly using the “N-word” in outtake footage from the NBC reality show.

“.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump wrote late Monday. “I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying such wonderful and powerful things about me – a true Champion of Civil Rights – until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News!”

A rep for Burnett — who produced The Apprentice — did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

During a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press, Manigault Newman said that though she wrote in the book she had only heard about the tapes from multiple sources, she alleged that she has since listened to the comments herself.

“I heard this voice as clear as you and I are sitting here,” she told Chuck Todd, adding that once she actually heard the recording, “it was confirmed, what I feared the most: that Donald Trump is a con man and has been masquerading as someone who is actually open to engaging with diverse communities.”

She doubled down on her claims, Monday, during an interview with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, commenting, “He was talking about some African Americans in the production during the course of The Apprentice, which is unacceptable. Here’s the thing. Why don’t we ask Donald Trump a simple question — ‘Donald J. Trump, have you ever used the N-word?’ — and allow him to respond? Because the people who have this tape intend to release this tape.”

Manigault Newman was fired from the White House in December 2017. Earlier this week, she released a secret recording of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her — one of multiple she made during her tenure.

The president initially reacted to Manigault Newman’s book over the weekend, calling her a “lowlife.”

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also issued a statement saying that the book “is riddled with lies and false accusations,” adding that “it’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”