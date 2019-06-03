Trump Brings All 4 Adult Kids to Buckingham Palace Banquet on Night 1 of Controversial Visit

President Donald Trump was joined by his adult children for the state banquet on Monday, just one of the many events in his three-day visit.

Although White House officials did not originally confirm whether or not any of Trump’s children would join him on the trip, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Eric attended the dinner with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more members of the royal family.

Ivanka, 37, was seated between the U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, while husband Jared Kushner was seated next to Princess Anne.

Meanwhile, Don Jr. was seated next to Lady Bamford, Tiffany, 25, was seated next to the Queen’s private secretary and Eric was separated from his pregnant wife Lara Trump.

In addition, Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Sanders were among the Trump staff seated at the banquet.

While Ivanka has gone on several international trips with her father in her capacity as one of his advisors, this week’s U.K. state visit marks the first time several of Trump’s children have traveled abroad with him.

On Monday, Trump, First Lady Melania and Ivanka met with the Queen, Prince Charles, his wife Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry for a palace exhibit at Buckingham Palace. Harry was without wife Meghan Markle, who is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to their son Archie on May 6.

Trump’s outing with Harry came just hours after the president insisted he had not said anything “bad” about Meghan following The Sun‘s interview with Trump, in which he reacted with surprise at learning Meghan had criticized him during the 2016 campaign, labeling him “misogynistic.”

“I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump said of Meghan. On Sunday, he disputed that he had made the remark at all, despite the interview being recorded.

Trump will next co-host a business breakfast alongside Prime Minister Theresa May, with a press conference scheduled later in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the President and First Lady will join the Queen and Prince Charles in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day before the Trump family flies to Ireland to meet with Irish premier Leo Varadkar.

Trump and his family will be staying at the Doonbeg Hotel in County Clare on Wednesday night, and will return stateside Thursday morning.

Protests have been organized on social media ahead of the Trump family’s arrival, with protestors looking to fly another “baby Trump” blimp as they did during his working visit to the U.K. last year. Organizers expect thousands to turn out, according to news reports.

Trump’s state visit has been repeatedly delayed since he was first invited in 2017. He previously told The Sun newspaper that the protesters last year made him “feel unwelcome.“