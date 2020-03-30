'Most Hurtful President': As Coronavirus Deaths Skyrocket, Trump Brags of Bachelor-Like TV Ratings

Image zoom JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Many on social media are deeming President Donald Trump‘s tweet about his spike in television ratings as “hurtful” as the United States battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about his daily coronavirus briefings, Trump quoted a New York Times article about recent viewership statistics that compared his ratings to the popularity of The Bachelor and Monday Night Football.

“‘President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of The Bachelor,’ ” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

As of March 29, there are at least 125,093 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 2,149 deaths, according to the New York Times database.

“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Several people were quick to criticize the president for discussing his ratings during a global health crisis.

“He’s tweeting about his ratings in the middle of a pandemic,” actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter. “This is the most hurtful President of our time.”

Elan Gale, a producer on The Bachelor, asserted that even if this were part of a Saturday Night Live sketch, heads would turn.

“Seriously if Alec Baldwin recited this word for word on Saturday Night Live, there would be lots of people saying he jumped the shark,” Gale tweeted.

He’s tweeting about his ratings in the middle of a pandemic. This is the most hurtful President of our time. I don’t understand how anyone can support him. If you do, please open your eyes and heart to those who are suffering *because* of him. Request a mail-in ballot now. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 29, 2020

Meanwhile, CNN anchor Jake Tapper said: “Dr. Fauci told me today that the coronavirus could kill anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, and infect millions more. Americans. The president is tweeting about TV ratings for press conferences.”

Dr. Fauci told me today that the coronavirus could kill anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, and infect millions more. Americans. The president is tweeting about TV ratings for press conferences. https://t.co/bxGaBsOww9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 29, 2020

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep across the nation, Trump, 73, announced Sunday during his daily press briefing that social distancing guidelines will remain in place until April 30.

“The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end,” the president said. “On Tuesday we will be finalizing these plans and providing a summary of our findings, supporting data and strategy to the American people.”

