Trump Bizarrely Compares Governors in Coronavirus Spat to 'Mutineers' from British History

President Donald Trump reached for a head-scratching comparison on Tuesday amid a war of words with some state governors, particularly New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, about their response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Tell the Democrat Governors that ‘Mutiny On The Bounty’ was one of my all time favorite movies,” the president tweeted.

“A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain,” he wrote. “Too easy!”

Trump, 73, was referring to a famous chapter from British colonial history in the late 18th century, when a group of mutinous sailors and Tahitians ended up on the remote Pitcairn Island, where some of their descendants remain to this day in a small society that is largely cut off from the rest of the world.

The saga of the Bounty — the ship that was overtaken by unhappy sailors and then burned on the shore of Pitcairn to prevent discovery by pursuing forces — was the basis of a novel and various film adaptations, including a 1984 film starring Mel Gibson and Anthony Hopkins.

Trump’s comparison with his tweet was not totally clear, though it seems he was implying that his dispute with the governors was a kind of satisfying test of his presidential powers and that he would ultimately be proved right by them asking for his assistance during the pandemic.

He has a history of confrontational and provocative tweets, often preferring to lash out at perceived rivals via social media in a style his aides insist is him defending himself.

While the president this week wrongly insisted he has “total” power to decide when different parts of the country resume business and public gatherings as normal, two different groups of governors announced they would work together to make their own plans to reopen once the virus’ threat has passed.

On the West Coast, California, Oregon and Washington have reached an agreement; and on the East Coast, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island teamed with New York.

“We will be driven by facts. We will be driven by evidence. We will be driven by science,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. “We will be driven by our public health advisers, and we will be driven by the collaborative spirit that defines the best of us at this incredibly important moment.”

In seeming annoyance about being left out of this process, the president tweeted Monday that reopening was “the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

“The Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue,” Trump continued. “A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

In an increasingly irritable White House press briefing later on Monday, Trump reiterated his belief in his sweeping presidential power.

“When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total,” he said, “and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Gov. Cuomo fired back at Trump, saying, “You don’t become king because there’s a national emergency.”

At his daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Cuomo addressed Trump’s message about “mutiny” but said he didn’t want to dwell on the conflict.

“The basic essence of [Trump’s] tweet was that he was not happy with governors and this was a mutiny,” he said. “The president is clearly spoiling for a fight on the issue. The worst thing we can do with all of this is start with political division and partisanship.”