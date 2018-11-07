President Trump Berates Jim Acosta, Tells April Ryan 'Sit Down!' During Heated Press Conference

President Trump‘s hostility toward the press reached new lows on Wednesday during a press conference in which the 45th commander in chief addressed the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

His ongoing feud with CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta, led to the president, 72, calling the journalist, 47, “a rude, terrible” person as he tried to ask a question.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

RELATED: With Democrats Taking Control of the House, Is Impeachment Next for Trump?

Acosta addressed the migrant caravan of nearly 4,000 Central Americans, mostly women and children, who are walking through Mexico seeking asylum in the U.S. In the past, Trump has made comments, which have since been refuted, that terrorists and gang members are among the travelers.

In response — as captured by C-SPAN — Trump began, “Here we go.”

Then, Acosta asked the president if calling the caravan an “invasion” negatively characterized immigrants, to which Trump answered that he wanted them to “come in legally.”

President Trump to Jim @Acosta: "You should let me run the country. You run CNN."



"That's enough. Put down the mic. CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude terrible person." pic.twitter.com/GR9TIbKUok — CSPAN (@cspan) November 7, 2018

Refusing to give up his microphone, Acosta pressed on, interrogating the president about special counsel Robert Mueller’s potential indictments resulting from his investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

RELATED: President Trump’s Tweet About Illegal Voting Sparks Cries of Voter Intimidation

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A White House staffer eventually had to take the mic from Acosta as Trump berated him.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them,” he said. “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

Issuing a response on Twitter, CNN defended Acosta, adding, “This President’s ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far.”

“They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American. While President Trump has made it clear he does not respect a free press, he has sworn an obligation to protect it,” the statement continued. “A free press is vital to democracy, and we stand behind Jim Acosta and his fellow journalists everywhere.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pharrell Sends Trump Cease and Desist Letter After His Rally Plays ‘Happy’ Following Shooting

The former Apprentice host then turned his fury to CNN’s April Ryan, telling her to sit down as she attempted to ask a question, stating, “I didn’t call on you.”

Next, he asked a female reporter seated beside a male peer if they are a couple.

The president further made comments that some critics feel may expose underlying negative feelings about foreigners and people of color.

“I can’t understand you,” he told one woman with an accent, and when African-American White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked him about his connection to white nationalism, he told her she was being “racist.”