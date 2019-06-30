Trump Becomes First U.S. President to Step Foot in North Korea: 'Proud to Step Over That Line'

Image zoom Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images

President Donald Trump made history on Sunday as the first U.S. President to step foot in North Korea.

“It was just an honor to be with you. And it was an honor that you asked me to step over that line. And I was proud to step over that line,” Trump told North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as seen in video from their meeting. “I thought that you might do that, I wasn’t sure, but I was ready to do it.”

While at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Trump first informed his Twitter followers that he was heading to South Korea afterward, and asked Kim if he would be willing to meet at the border or in the Demilitarized Zone for a quick handshake.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

RELATED: Donald Trump and Angela Merkel, at G20 Summit, Finally Make Up for Cringeworthy White House Handshake Snub

After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

Image zoom BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

And with that tweet, Trump found himself historically stepping across the North and South Korean border on Sunday, into the Korean Demilitarized Zone, shaking hands with Kim before they held an hour-long meeting together (their third in person) in the Freedom House at the DMZ, CNN reported.

“I never expected to meet you at this place,” Kim told Trump right before he stepped across the border.

RELATED VIDEO: Trump Says Kim Kardashian Will Be ‘One of the Most Successful Lawyers’ During Her White House Visit

Kim later explained that he was surprised by Trump’s request to meet, but accepted due to its significance, according to CNN.

“I think meeting here, two countries that have a hostile past, we are showcasing to the world that we have a new present and we have a positive meeting going forward,” the dictator added.

RELATED: Donald Trump Praises ‘Smart Man’ Kim Jong Un After North Korea Launches Missiles & Insults Joe Biden

Trump called the meeting a “great honor” in a tweet following his meeting, in which he and Kim agreed to restart talks — each leader creating a team of negotiators to continue discussions surrounding North Korea’s denuclearization.

This was the leaders’ first meeting, and the first sight of progress, since their February summit in Vietnam when both sides couldn’t come to an agreement on sanctions relief for North Korea’s dismantling of their nuclear arsenal.