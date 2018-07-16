The “Trump Baby” blimp that flew over London—and grabbed international headlines during recent protests over Donald Trump‘s visit to the U.K.—is coming stateside.

As soon as Didier Jiminez-Castro of Hillsborough, New Jersey, saw the sensation the 20-foot balloon of a diapered “baby Trump” was causing, he contacted its U.K. manufacturer to create one for launches near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey—coined, by Trump, his “summer White House.”

On July 13, Jiminez-Castro, a social worker and activist, started a GoFundMe page to crowd-fund the effort. A fundraising goal of $4,500 was met within 22 hours of starting the campaign, he tells NJ.com. As of early Monday afternoon, more than $8,200 had been raised.

Jiminez-Castro tells NJ.com that the balloon “is a tool to enable us to go after the president in a humor kind of way.”

He is working with the grassroots group People’s Motorcade, which holds regular protests outside the Bedminster club, to coordinate a balloon launch and protest during a Trump visit, Jiminez-Castro tells PhillyVoice.com.

After the blimp’s arrival in New Jersey—expected in mid-August—Jimenez-Castro and other protesters plan to bring it on tour to New York City, Philadelphia and other spots along the east coast, according to Philly Voice.

“The Baby Trump is not just a piece of humor, but it is also a symbol of the administration,” Jimenez-Castro tells NJ.com. “It’s symbolic of the children that are in cages, it’s a symbol of racism—and we know that he hates to be ridiculed.”

Trump, while in Britain for meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth, acknowledged that protests—numbering at least 200,000 people—in the streets of London had kept him from lingering in the British capital. (Trump’s meeting with the Queen was in Windsor; he met with May at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence well outside of London.)

Referring to the 20-foot “Trump Baby” blimp flying over Parliament Square, Trump told British newspaper The Sun: “I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London.

“I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”