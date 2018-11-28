Twitter Mocks Trump's Awkward Dancing to 'Stand by Me' in Viral Video

The Internet has a lot to say about President Donald Trump‘s dance moves — and none of it is good.

A recently resurfaced clip from the Palm Beach County Republican’s Lincoln Day fundraiser in March 2016 — eight months before Trump, 72, beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the presidential election — shows the former reality star bopping on stage with minimal rhythm to a cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”

Actor Beau Davidson, who, according to Esquire, guest-starred in one episode of Days of Our Lives, serenaded the then-candidate. Davidson’s version changed one of the song’s most memorable lyrics from “Darlin’, darlin’ ” to “Donald, Donald.”

Also on stage at the time was Ben Carson, who would later become Trump’s housing secretary. During the song, Carson struggles to clap to the beat, even if he has a big grin on his face the entire time.

Twitter users were quick to call out the awkwardness of the jam session, with many of them exclaiming that they wished they’d never seen it in the first place.

Lord…why did I make myself watch that!? Once seen it can never be unseen 😩🤮 — Elizabeth Morris (@Lizbeth9753) November 24, 2018

“Trump and Ben Carson bopping along to changed lyrics to ‘Stand By Me’ is something I need to see in approximately never again,” wrote one woman.

“Lord…why did I make myself watch that!? Once seen it can never be unseen,” added another alongside wailing and vomiting emojis.

“I have scars from watching this video that will never heal. Thanks a lot,” commented another.

Others even questioned whether the video is real. (Yes, it is.)

“I kept waiting for ‘Live from New York—it’s SAAAAATURDAY NIIIIIGHT!’ but it never came,” joked another user, referencing Alec Baldwin’s popular imitation of the president.

“Is this real life!?!?” someone else demanded to know.

Is this real life!?!? — Josh Sierra (@SierraBam) November 23, 2018

“I saw this earlier and just blanked it out. Thought i’d imagined it. But it’s real,” someone else added.

The 45th commander in chief, who’s exceptionally active on social media, is no stranger to criticism online or in real life. He recently came under fire for saying he was grateful for himself on Thanksgiving.

After reporters asked him what was on his mind during last week’s holiday, which he spent at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, he said, “I made a tremendous difference in this country … This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office and you wouldn’t believe it and when you see it, we’ve gotten so much stronger [that] people don’t even believe it.”

Trump continued: “When I see foreign leaders, they cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago … We’ve made a lot of progress.”