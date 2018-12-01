Trump Plans to Attend George H.W. Bush's Funeral and Mark Dec. 5 as a National Day of Mourning

President Donald Trump plans to attend George H.W. Bush‘s funeral and mark Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the former President died on Friday at age 94.

“The President and First Lady will attend the funeral for President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington,” the White House tweeted on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

After former First Lady Barbara Bush died in April, Trump did not attend her funeral, while First Lady Melania Trump did attend. In September, Trump did not attend Sen. John McCain‘s funeral, where former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush spoke.

RELATED: Barbara Bush Rushed to Wed So Her Grandfather Could Be There While He Was ‘Feeling Good Still’

The President and First Lady will attend the funeral for President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2018

In a presidential proclamation, Trump declared that Dec. 5 would be dedicated to Bush’s memory.

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush,” the proclamation said. “I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance.”

The proclamation also called for United States flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and across the country for 30 days in honor of Bush.

Trump declined to hold a press conference after attending the G20 summit in Argentina due to Bush’s death.