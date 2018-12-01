Trump Plans to Attend George H.W. Bush's Funeral and Mark Dec. 5 as a National Day of Mourning

President Donald Trump plans to attend George H.W. Bush‘s funeral and mark Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the former President died on Friday at age 94.
“The President and First Lady will attend the funeral for President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington,” the White House tweeted on Saturday.
“A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.
After former First Lady Barbara Bush died in April, Trump did not attend her funeral, while First Lady Melania Trump did attend. In September, Trump did not attend Sen. John McCain‘s funeral, where former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush spoke.
RELATED: Barbara Bush Rushed to Wed So Her Grandfather Could Be There While He Was ‘Feeling Good Still’
In a presidential proclamation, Trump declared that Dec. 5 would be dedicated to Bush’s memory.
“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush,” the proclamation said. “I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance.”
The proclamation also called for United States flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and across the country for 30 days in honor of Bush.
Trump declined to hold a press conference after attending the G20 summit in Argentina due to Bush’s death.
“I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20,” he tweeted on Saturday.
RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack
“However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” he added.
“President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life,” he wrote. “Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!”
“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service — to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world,” the statement read.
RELATED: George H.W. Bush Was Last Seen in Public 1 Month Before Death — and It Was to Vote with His Dog
“With sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War,” the statement continued. “As President, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed. And through all that he accomplished, he remained humble, following the quiet call to service that gave him a clear sense of direction.”