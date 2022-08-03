Trump Apologized to Ted Cruz for Insulting His Wife and Saying His Dad Plotted JFK Assassination, Book Claims

An upcoming memoir by Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort reportedly says that Trump apologized to Cruz for his comments back in 2016 

By
Amanda Taheri
IMG-1410
Amanda Taheri

Published on August 3, 2022 01:40 PM
Ted Cruz & Donald Trump
Photo: Shutterstock; Mark Wilson/Getty

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort recounts an apology Trump gave to Sen. Ted Cruz during the 2016 presidential election in his upcoming memoir, Political Prisoner.

Trump and Cruz feuded with each other several times as Republican primary opponents on the campaign trail, including once about photographs and comments regarding their respective wives. Trump insinuated that Cruz's wife was unattractive during the Republican primaries, leading Cruz to call him a "sniveling coward."

In addition, Trump claimed that Cruz's father was involved in the plot to assassinate President John F. Kennedy, saying Rafael Cruz was with Lee Harvey Oswald just prior to the assassination. Rafael Cruz called Trump's commentary linking him to the assassination "ludicrous."

Manafort writes in his new book, which was obtained by The Guardian, "On his own initiative, Trump did apologize for saying some of the things he said about Cruz, which was unusual for Trump."

The former campaign manager writes that Trump apologized to Cruz in person when they attended the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, in July 2016. Shortly after the convention, Cruz said, "Neither he nor his campaign has ever taken back a word they said about my family."

Manafort suggests that Trump apologized in an effort to secure Cruz's support for Trump's presidential campaign.

The book is scheduled to be released on Aug. 16.

