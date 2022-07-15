Trump and Kids No Longer Testifying in N.Y. Friday After Ivana's Sudden Death: Attorney General

In a statement released Friday morning, a spokesperson for the New York attorney general's office clarified it is "a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible"

Donald Trump and two of his adult children no longer have to testify Friday in an ongoing probe into their company by the New York attorney general, which cited the Thursday death of Ivana Trump in its decision to push back the depositions.

Ivana Trump died in her New York City home Thursday at the age of 73.

She and the former president shared three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — and were married from 1977 to 1992. She remarried twice after their highly publicized divorce, but did not have any other children.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization misstated the value of its assets on annual financial statements, tax submissions and other documents in order to secure loans and insurance coverage and obtain other economic and tax benefits.

The family has said the probe is baseless and the former president's adult children previously asked a judge to quash what they called an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony after being subpoenaed in December.

James' office has said it has evidence of "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations" used by the Trumps to secure loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

"Each of the individuals was directly involved in one or more transactions under review," the attorney general's office said.

Donald, Donald Jr. and Ivanka were scheduled to be questioned under oath by lawyers at the New York attorney general's office on Friday after fighting earlier attempts to get them to testify.

The court reaffirmed that they must sit for testimony last month and, according to a document filed at the time, were set to "appear for testimony commencing Friday, July 15, 2022 and concluding by the following week, absent a stay issued by the New York Court of Appeals."

President Trump's middle son, Eric, who serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization, was subpoenaed earlier and testified in 2020.

Ivana — a businesswoman, fashion designer and the first wife to Donald — died unexpectedly Thursday.

The NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a 911 call at Trump's Upper East Side home around 12:40 p.m., where she was found alone and unresponsive on a staircase.

The former president first announced her death in a post on his social media site Truth Social, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children," President Trump's post announcing her death read. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!"

In their own tributes, her adult children remembered her similarly, with Eric describing her as "an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."