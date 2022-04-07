The former president hosted a who’s who of his administration to bask in their adulation and debut a film about the — you guessed it — the “rigged” 2020 election

What It's Like at Mar-a-Lago Now, Where Trump and His Allies Gather to Relive the 2020 Election

Tuesday was movie night at Mar-a-Lago, where former President Donald Trump mingled with admirers and VIP guests, including members of his administration, beneath the crystal chandeliers that hang in the ballrooms of his sprawling Palm Beach, Florida, club.

The night's agenda was familiar to anyone who has spent time around Trump in recent years: little talk of the obstacles that may prevent his 2024 political return — the investigations, the divisive reputation — and much discussion of how, actually, he didn't even lose in 2020.

The event was held to debut Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, a film by Citizens United and David Bossie about how Facebook supposedly helped Democrats in the 2020 election by funding efforts to boost turnout and educate voters.

Trump said the premiere of the 42-minute movie had him more excited than Citizen Kane, Titanic and Gone with the Wind.

But the evening truly centered around the former president, according to a lengthy and colorful Washington Post report from inside the dinner and screening, which described him as basking in adulation and posing for pictures as he moved from one lavishly decorated room to the next.

The former president gave a pair of speeches on his favorite grievances, lying to the crowd that if the 2020 election weren't "rigged," he would still be in the White House and Russia would not have invaded Ukraine.

He promised the emergence of fresh evidence of fraud at levels "never thought possible" as soon as next week.

He also thrilled the paying guests with his perennial hints at a 2024 run for the presidency, saying, "We'll make America great again, again," according to the Post.

Bossie introduced him as the "45th and 47th president of the United States" — repeatedly.

Trump-branded wine flowed. Friend shrimp and pastry-wrapped hot dogs were served. A model of Air Force One was parked on a table. Guests strutted by the pool at sunset.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager and a senior counselor to the president, did a curtsy on her way into the premiere of the movie in which she stars, according to the report.

She chatted with former Trump White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus about her upcoming memoir, telling other advisers the punches they might receive in the pages she wrote would be "gentle," like "a tickle."

Bossie said with a laugh that the book "could be scorched earth, baby."

Former California Rep. Devin Nunes, who left Congress to be CEO of Trump's new social media venture Truth Social, was spotted on the patio chatting with Priebus.

Corey Lewandowski, back in good graces after allegations of sexual harassment by a Trump donor, was greeted warmly by the former president and shouted "doctor!" at Peter Navarro, an outspoken advocate of overturning the 2020 election in Trump's favor, before they embraced.

Hope Hicks, another longtime Trump ally who entered and exited the Trump White House (and dated Lewandowski), was also present and got a shout-out from the host. She is once again working with the family, specifically daughter Ivanka.

"We love Hope!" President Trump said, per the Post.

Absent from the report was former First Lady Melania Trump. PEOPLE reached out to her rep to see if she attended and did not hear back. Sources have often said how much she enjoys the seclusion of Mar-a-Lago and preferred to avoid the political spotlight.

The reunion of officials from an administration that ended in January 2021, and the relentless focus on debunked claims of election fraud in November 2020 — even as other erstwhile Trump supporters and Republicans still in office or on the campaign trail would prefer to look ahead — may seem out of place for an celebratory event in April 2022. But not at Mar-a-Lago.