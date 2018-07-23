President Trump Sends All-Caps Threat to Iran's President: You Will 'SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES'

President Donald Trump lashed out at Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in a late-night tweet on Sunday, writing an all-caps warning in response to a foreboding statement issued by the foreign leader.

Addressing Rouhani directly, the president tweeted, “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

Trump continued, “WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”

During an address to diplomats in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, Rouhani said that Americans “must understand that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace,” Iran’s state new agency IRNA reported, according to CNN. Rouhani also reportedly said America should not “play with the lion’s tail because you will regret it eternally.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

CNN reported that Rouhani left open the idea of a peace agreement.

Before Trump’s tweet on Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed Iran at the Ronald Reagan National Library, according to CNN, stating, “The level of corruption and wealth among regime leaders shows that Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government.”

Meanwhile, Trump is facing protests right outside his front door.

Philippe Reines, once an aide to Hillary Clinton, organized a barrage of sound — including pots, pans, and a Mariachi band — outside of the White House to keep Trump awake after his controversial summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last week.”

RELATED: Clinton Aides Found Mariachi Band To Try Ruining Donald Trump’s Sleep

Yesterday marked the seventh day of protests. When the president and First Lady Melania Trump entered the White House on Sunday, the couple encountered a crowd shouting “Lock him up,” as captured by a video on Twitter.