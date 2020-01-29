President Donald Trump‘s spiritual adviser and personal pastor Paula White-Cain — whose approach to Christianity is controversial — went viral this week after a video circulated in which she called for “satanic pregnancies to miscarry” and inveighed against spells and witchcraft.

“In the name of Jesus, we command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,” White-Cain said in the clip, which has been shared around Twitter in recent days.

“We declare that anything that’s been conceived in satanic wombs, that it will miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm,” White-Cain said.

Her words drew criticism from some other Christians, though she later said she was being “taken out of context.”

“No pregnancies are satanic,” said James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor of the Jesuit America Magazine. “Every child is a gift from God. No one should ever pray for any woman to miscarry. No one should ever pray for evil or harm to befall another person. Jesus asked us to pray for our persecutors, not to curse them. To love our neighbors as ourselves.”

A 53-year-old pastor and TV host, White-Cain joined the Trump administration’s Office of Public Liaison in October as an adviser to the president Faith and Opportunity Initiative, according to The New York Times. He had previously referred to her as a friend and pastor to him.

The advocacy division, which the president established through an executive order, pushes for more religious voices in government affairs, according to the Times.

White-Cain is the one who “led [Trump] to Christ,” according to a statement evangelical pastor and author James Dobson gave to Charisma Magazine, a Christian news outlet. The two have reportedly known each other since 2002.

According to the Times and Reuters, White-Cain’s approach to religion aligns with the so-called “prosperity gospel” among some Christians, in which material success and wealth are seen as the result of God’s will and the faithful are therefore encouraged to donate generously to their religious leaders.

Her viral prayer — in which she also railed against magic — called for “any strange winds” against President Trump, 73, and her church to be broken.

“Let pride fall! Let pride fall! Let pride fall!” she said, before leaping into her plea for satanic miscarriages.

White-Cain did not respond to a request for comment. On Twitter, however, she wrote that she was misunderstood.

“I don’t normally respond but clearly this has been taken out of context,” she tweeted Sunday. “I was praying (Ephesians) 6:12 that we wrestle not against flesh and blood. Anything that has been conceived by demonic plans, for it to be cancelled and not prevail in your life… That is- any plans to hurt people. Let’s be clear what is really going on… this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying!”

The Ephesians 6:12 passage reads: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

A reported 81 percent of evangelical Christians voted for Trump in the 2016 election, according to Pew Research Center. But there have been divisions.

In December, Christianity Today called for its readers to support the impeachment case against Trump, which sparked both praise and backlash from other evangelical publications.

“No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close,” Trump tweeted in December in response to Christianity Today‘s op-ed.

“The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Christianity Today editor Mark Galli wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”