Will the Royals Meet Trump's Children? Ivanka, Don Jr. & Eric to Attend State Banquet: Reports

The Trump family is reportedly headed to the U.K.

Donald Trump plans to bring his whole family, including all of his adult children and their spouses, to his first official state visit to the U.K. next month, according to a reporter with The New York Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“POTUS state visit to the UK is set to include not just the president’s children who work in the White House, but also his other adult children, per multiple people familiar with planning,” reporter Maggie Haberman confirmed on Twitter.

Though both White House and U.K. officials have yet to confirm any recent details about the upcoming trip, it will include a visit to Buckingham Palace where Queen Elizabeth II will host a lavish banquet dinner on June 3 for Trump. According to ABC News, the first children are expected to attend the banquet as well.

RELATED: Trump Will Make His First State Visit to the U.K. at Queen Elizabeth’s Invitation After Previous Trip Drew Protests

Chris Jackson/Getty

This means that the Trumps — Ivanka, 37, and her husband Jared Kushner, 38, who both work as White House advisers, as well as Donald Trump Jr., 41, Tiffany, 25, Eric Trump, 35, and his wife Laura, 36 — could meet royals Prince William, 36, and Kate Middleton, 37, who are both expected to attend.

However, the Independent reported that Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, would not be joining the royal family during the state banquet. Trump Jr., who was divorced last year, reportedly may bring his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 50, a former Fox News correspondent.

The White House confirmed the state visit in early April, announcing at the time that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to the U.K. for their first official state visit to meet with the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May and commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.

RELATED VIDEO: Trump to Meet Prince Charles After Future King ‘Agrees’ to Tea: Report

The official trip is set to take place over the course of three days, starting June 3-5, and has been repeatedly delayed — the initial invitation was extended nearly two and a half years ago.

Some speculated that this was due to worries over the protests he might face. Among other controversies in his relationship with Britain, Trump sparked intense backlash in June 2017 after he attacked London’s mayor in the wake of a terror attack there.

Earlier this week it was reported that the President is expected to also meet with Prince Charles for the first time since being elected.