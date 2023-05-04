Trump Accuser Natasha Stoynoff Hopes the World 'Listens to and Believes' Female Assault Survivors (Exclusive)

Former PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff says in an exclusive statement that she hopes the world "listens and believes" women like her, onetime businesswoman Jessica Leeds and former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, after each took the stand this week to speak out about their alleged sexual assaults by Donald Trump.

Stoynoff testified Wednesday in the rape and defamation case against Trump brought by Carroll. Stoynoff has previously alleged that Trump assaulted her in December 2005 while she was on assignment at Mar-a-Lago to interview him and his wife, a then-pregnant Melania Trump, for a story.

Speaking under oath on Wednesday, Stoynoff elaborated on her story, saying Trump "came toward me again, and I tried to shove him again. He was kissing me, he was up against me. He was holding my shoulders back."

Following her testimony, Stoynoff told PEOPLE: "I hope E. Jean Carroll finds justice. I hope more women are able to speak out after someone hurts them. And I hope the world listens to and believes them."

While in the courtroom, Stoynoff detailed how Trump "led the way to show me the room" while the two were waiting for Melania to change mid-photo shoot.

"I followed him and we went through the back door," she testified. "I hear the door shut. He pushed me against the wall and started kissing me."

While she said she "tried to shove him" away, Stoynoff added that Trump was "holding my shoulders back."

Minutes later, Trump was interrupted by a butler who entered the room to tell the two Melania was ready.

Stoynoff said Trump then told her, "You know, we are going to have an affair," and bragged about being good in bed.

"I was trying to pretend nothing had happened," she testified, adding that she felt "ashamed and humiliated" at the time.

Stoynoff, who went public with her story in a 2019 op-ed for The Washington Post, said that she didn't go public earlier because she feared "Trump would try to destroy me."

The suit being litigated was filed by Carroll, 79, in New York, and alleges battery and defamation under the state's Adult Survivors Act, which creates a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

In her suit — filed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in the U.S. Southern District of New York — the writer alleges: "Roughly 27 years ago, playful banter at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City took a dark turn when Defendant Donald J. Trump seized Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll, forced her up against a dressing room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her."

The suit further alleges that Carroll "remained silent for over two decades" for fear of being buried in "threats and lawsuits" and damage to her reputation and livelihood.

The suit claims that the incident "severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy" and seeks "redress for her injuries and to demonstrate that even a man as powerful as Trump can be held accountable under the law."

If Carroll wins the trial, it will be the first time Trump — who has been accused of sexual assault by several women — is held legally responsible for sexual misconduct.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.