Melania Trump Introduces Husband Donald as He Formally Kicks Off His 2020 Re-Election Campaign

Donald Trump formally kicked off his bid for re-election on Tuesday night with a rally in Orlando, Florida, with an introduction from wife Melania Trump.

“Good evening Orlando,” Melania said to chants of “USA! USA!” from the crowd at the Amway Center before her husband took the stage.

“It has been my honor to serve as First Lady of this incredible country for the past two years,” she continued. “I’m excited to do it for six more.”

Saying that she is proud of what the administration has accomplished so far, Melania added that Trump “truly loves this country, and will continue to work on your behalf as long as he can. All of us will.”

The “USA!” chants picked up again before Trump took the podium, and several times throughout his 76-minute speech.

During his speech, Trump addressed Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders‘ exit from the White House, saying “we’re gonna miss her.”

“By the way, a woman who has been so good so talented so wonderful and we’re sort of going to be losing, I have a feeling she’s going to be running for a certain gubernatorial position,” Trump said of Sanders, who briefly took the stage and called her job in Trump’s administration the “honor of a lifetime.”

Before outlining several promises to come from his re-election — including a cure for cancer, the eradication of AIDS, landing American astronauts on Mars, and healthcare and immigration reform — he introduced a new slogan that plays on his 2016 campaign message: “Keep America Great.”

He also took shots at Democrats, calling former Vice President Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” and saying that the party is “afflicted with an ideological sickness.”

A vote for a democratic candidate, Trump said, is a vote for the “rise of socialism” and the “destruction of the American Dream.”

Trump told supporters that he will continue pursuing immigration reform with a system that “that strengthens our country, upholds our values, and protects our way of life.” As recently as Monday, Trump tweeted that ICE will soon begin removing “millions” from the United States.

“With your help, with your love and your devotion, and with your drive, we are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting, and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning,” Trump said towards the end of his speech.

“Together, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again,” he concluded.