Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks gifted former President Jimmy Carter and his wife a convertible with a special meaning — as Yearwood explained on People (the TV Show!)

Trisha Yearwood Shares the Story Behind Her and Garth Brooks' 75th Anniversary Gift for the Carters

Garth Brooks, Rosalynn Carter, Trisha Yearwood, and President Jimmy Carter attend the 53rd annual ASCAP Country Music awards at the Omni Hotel on November 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks put a lot of thought into their 75th anniversary gift to President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn.

On Tuesday's episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!) Yearwood, 56, shared how she and Brooks, 59, decided to give President and Mrs. Carter a classic red convertible that was built the same year the latter couple married.

"What do you give these guys? I can't imagine the gifts they've received. Garth was like, 'Why don't we get him a car from the year they married?' " Yearwood said about the gift. "So that's what we went on the hunt for to find it."

She said she's the "internet girl" and did a deep search to find the car. Brooks made sure it worked.

"I found several and then I turned it over and this came back to be the one that was the most likely to actually run and right," she said.

Jill Stuckey The convertible given to the Carters by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood | Credit: Jill Stuckey

Last month, the Carters' close friend Jill Stuckey told PEOPLE that the couple was "very excited" about the gift.

"Bright eyes and big smiles and ... very excited time, but there was so much special [about the day] because the people that were here from all aspects of their lives," she said then.

Yearwood told PEOPLE her and her husband's respect for the Carters span decades because they both used to do work for Habitat for Humanity — an organization close to hearts of the former president, 96, and 94-year-old former first lady.

"They've been such role models to us ever since we met them probably 12 or 13 years ago when we started doing Habitat builds with them," Yearwood shared. "And they're just the example of who you want to be."

The country singer added, "They served our country but then beyond that what they've done in the world and how they've helped people globally, they're the example of what to be."

Yearwood marveled at the Carters' longevity.

"Married 75 [years] so that's crazy," she said.

Garth Brooks + Patricia Yearwood Tricia Yearwood and Garth Brooks with the car

Yearwood and Brooks have been married for 15 years themselves.

But their bond proved to be a bit of a problem after Yearwood tested positive with "what was considered a mild case" of COVID-19 because Brooks had a hard time separating from his wife while she was in isolation, she explained on PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

"He would not stay away from me. I'm like, 'Dude, I cannot be responsible for giving Garth Brooks COVID,' " Yearwood said of Brooks with a laugh. "'You have to go quarantine on the other side of the house.' "

Her husband luckily didn't catch the virus despite ignoring her pleas to quarantine separately.