"There’s so many real things you can get mad at Jared Kushner for," The Daily Show host said on Wednesday

Trevor Noah Defends Jared Kushner from Controversy Over Out-of-Context Quote: 'Not a Fan ... But'

Trevor Noah is no fan of Jared Kushner.

But with "so many real things you can get mad" about over President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Noah said this week, he took issue with out-of-context criticism of the senior White House aide after Kushner was asked about the November presidential election and the novel coronavirus.

Headlines soon ensued that Kushner, 39, was suggesting the administration might not happen as scheduled — or, more darkly, that the president would use the pandemic as a pretext to avoid being kicked out of office.

"Honestly I can’t believe that Jared Kushner said this," The Daily Show host, 36, said on Wednesday's episode. "And the reason I can’t believe it is because he didn’t actually say this."

"And look I’m not a fan of Jared Kushner, I don’t think it’s helpful for anybody to stir up s--- like this at a time like this," Noah continued.

He defended Kushner (a "mannequin eating a fancy restaurant") from those who he said had misunderstood Kushner's full answer to the election question.

"I mean, people are out here pretending to be ants," Noah joked. "They don’t need added stress in their lives."

The controversy started with Kushner's Tuesday appearance at the TIME100 Talks series, where he was asked: “Is there any scenario, including a second [virus] outbreak in the fall, where the election can move past Nov. 3?”

"That’s too far in the future to tell, nothing that I’m aware of now," Kushner replied. "But again, our focus right now is just on getting the country— "

TIME's Brian Bennett interjected to clarify.

"Do you commit that the election will happen on Nov. 3?" he asked Kushner, who answered with a bit of humor in his voice.

"It’s not my decision to make," he said. "So I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other. But right now, that’s the plan."

The presidential election is set by federal law. Moving it would require the agreement of Congress — the Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House of Representatives.

"You see, not only did Jared Kushner not say he’s delaying the election, he laughs off the question and says it’s not his decision to make," Noah said on The Daily Show.

"Please, news outlets or whoever’s putting these headlines up, let’s not gin up controversy where it doesn’t need to be," he continued. He then listed off previous Kushner controversies.

Husband to Ivanka Trump and a real estate heir in his own right, Kushner has been heavily scrutinized, criticized and vilified over his lack of traditional government qualifications relative to his sweeping set of responsibilities in the White House, including trying to broker peace in the Middle East.

His personal relationships with other countries, particularly the ruling family of Saudi Arabia, have drawn their own backlash.