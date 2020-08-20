Trayvon Martin's Mom Narrowly Loses Political Race, Sends Gratitude to Supporters

Sybrina Fulton was running for a seat with the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners

Sybrina Fulton, a mother moved to activism after the 2012 fatal shooting of her son, Trayvon Martin, this week narrowly lost her race for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.

According to The Miami Herald, Fulton lost the seat to Mayor Oliver Gilbert by less than 1 percent, receiving only 331 fewer votes.

"This pic is where my journey begin, I thank God for an awesome experience," Fulton, who no prior political experience, said in a statement Thursday. "I’d like to say THANK YOU to my wonderful family & friends, my team, donors, supporters & especially everyone of you who voted for me. Plz know, positive change will come in due time."

Fulton formally announced her candidacy in May 2019, according to CNN. She later confirmed her qualification to run for an open seat in District 1 this past June, NPR reported.

“My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in an Instagram post last year. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”

In her announcement statement, Fulton explained her desire to become more politically and socially involved came after her 17-year-old son Trayvon was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer, George Zimmerman.

"At first, I didn't want to be the voice for Trayvon after he died but I decided I have no choice. Now, I'm called to act, and called to serve," Fulton previously said. "It became clear to me there's an opportunity to turn our family's tragedy into something positive for many other families."

"It took my son being shot down in order for me to stand up. But I'm standing now," she said.

Fulton received endorsements former Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cory Booker, according to Revolt.

Amid voting, Fulton remained optimistic, sharing that she would continue her activism with or without the seat.