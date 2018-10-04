Track Palin will spend a year in custody regardless of the outcome of his most recent arrest.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that his domestic violence arrest last month violated the terms of an agreement stemming from a previous case in which he was accused of assaulting his father.

As a result of the most recent arrest, the 29-year-old son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is no longer eligible to participate in a therapeutic program for veterans, according to the Associated Press. Instead, he will either serve time in a halfway house or in jail.

However, Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen said he will most likely serve time at halfway house, the Associated Press reported.

On Sept. 28, Track, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, was arrested by the Alaska State Troopers after they responded to a “report of a disturbance,” according to an online dispatch report.

After responding to the scene, an “investigation revealed” that Track allegedly assaulted a woman at his home and that “when the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone.”

Track was then charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Following his arrest, Track appeared in court on Sept. 29 in Palmer, Alaska, where he pled “not guilty, for sure” to all four charges, reported local news outlet KTUU.

Track “faces three Class A misdemeanors that allow for up to a year behind bars and a $25,000 fine” and a “Class B misdemeanor that allows up to one day in jail and $2,000 fine,” according to the outlet.

In June, Track pled guilty to first-degree criminal trespass as part of a plea deal related to an alleged assault of his father Todd Palin last year— the case he violated with his Sept. 28 arrest.

By pleading guilty, Track avoided an assault charge and a year-long jail sentence, as he would be attending the therapeutic program offered in Alaska in Veterans Court— a court in which U.S. veterans are tried if charged with crimes, his attorney Patrick Bergt told PEOPLE at the time.

Bergt explained the nine-month program is “intensive.” If he successfully completes the program, his charge could be changed from first degree to second degree, which would mean only 10 days in jail.

Track was also arrested in December 2017 on charges of domestic violence after an incident at the Wasilla home of his parents.

At the time of his arrest, Track was serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from a domestic violence arrest in January 2016, when he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend and pointed a gun at her.

A representative for Track did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.