Judge Grants House Arrest for Track Palin After Arrest for Allegedly Assaulting His Father Todd

Track Palin was approved for house arrest as he appeared in court on Wednesday on assault charges for allegedly beating his father, Todd Palin, over the weekend.

Judge Tara Logsdon approved house arrest with electronic monitoring for Track, according to the Anchorage Daily News. The judge also ordered that the 28-year-old seek a mental health evaluation within two weeks of release.

Sarah Palin ’s parents were present in court, according to KTUU , while Todd said via telephone that the family was prepared to reestablish contact with Track if he was released.

However, the Associated Press reports that the judge denied Track’s attorney requested his bail be lowered from $5,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, Palin was still in custody, reports the Anchorage Daily News.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Track’s ex-wife Britta Hanson got a protective order against him and created a safeword for their 6-year-old daughter, Kyla, to use if she felt in danger while with him during visits at his home.

According to the documents, after Kyla spent the night with Track on Nov. 25, Hanson alleged that she went to pick up her daughter to find him “cussing and yelling” before he “grabbed me and pushed me into the wall.”

Hanson says in the documents that she followed Track and their child to his parents’ house, where Track started throwing tools and threatened to beat up Todd when they confronted him. After that, the family decided Track could spend supervised time with his daughter by having Kyla dropped off at Sarah and Todd’s house, according to the documents.

According to the documents, Hanson was granted a temporary protective order which states that Track must stay at least 500 feet from Hanson, her home and her workplace for 20 days until a full hearing on the protective order request.

Track was arrested over the weekend on charges of domestic violence in relation to an incident that a source tells PEOPLE occurred at the Wasilla home of his parents. The former Alaska governor was the one who called the police to report the incident, which was over a disagreement regarding a truck Track wanted to pick up.

A source close to the Palin family tells PEOPLE that the burglary charge came from allegedly breaking and entering at Sarah and Todd’s home. As for the assault charge, “Todd was the victim.” Asked if Todd, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious snow machine crash last winter, was okay, the source replied: “He will be.”

The insider added, “A lot of other families have gone through worse.”

This isn’t the first time Track has come in contact with the law. In January 2016, he was arrested after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, and pointing a gun at her. He’s been serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from the arrest.