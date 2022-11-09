Control of Senate Remains Unknown, as All Eyes Turn to 4 Battleground Races Still Too Close to Call

The Senate majority will depend on the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada. Here's where each race stands the morning after an inconclusive election night

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 09:38 AM
People gather at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Attorney General of Nevada and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is in a tight race in his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty

The Senate majority remains unknown the morning after the consequential 2022 midterm elections.

Heading into Election Day, experts struggled to forecast how the incoming Senate would look. There were too many variables affecting too many races — unreliable polling data, emergency lawsuits affecting mail-in ballots, and adverse weather patterns on Tuesday among them. In an evenly divided Senate, one election night upset could throw everything out of whack.

As election night unfolded, Republicans and Democrats alike clung to their party's seats. Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, a conservative political newcomer endorsed by Trump, defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio, where he will replace the state's outgoing GOP senator. In North Carolina, it was a similar story: Republican Rep. Ted Budd eked out a victory over prominent Democratic judge Cheri Beasley, preventing the vacating seat from flipping blue.

Up in New Hampshire, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan successfully defended her seat — which only recently appeared vulnerable after far-right Army vet Don Bolduc saw a boost in polls.

The most monumental Senate update came in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, when the most expensive Senate race in the nation was called: Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the process, he flipped the seat blue — the first, and so far only, Senate flip of the midterm elections.

Four battleground races are still too close to call. To maintain control of the Senate, the Democratic Party only needs to win two. Here's where Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin currently stand.

Arizona

Mark Kelly, Blake Masters
Mark Kelly, Blake Masters. Rob Schumacher-Pool/Getty; Brandon Bell/Getty

Mark Kelly (D): 51.4%

Blake Masters (R): 46.4%

With more than two-thirds of votes reported, according to the Associated Press, incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly appears in a good place to maintain his seat against Trump-endorsed challenger Blake Masters.

Sen. Kelly, a retired astronaut and husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, was long seen as a shoo-in — many viewed Masters, a venture capitalist, as too extreme for Arizona Republicans. But in recent weeks, Masters became a more serious contender, polling an average of only 1.5 points behind Kelly on Monday.

Senate Democrats are banking on retaining their Arizona seat, and will likely need it to keep the majority.

Georgia

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker. Prince Williams/Wireimage; Cindy Ord/Getty

Raphael Warnock (D): 49.4%

Herschel Walker (R): 48.5%

Nearly all votes are counted in Georgia, and though Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled ahead of controversial Republican Herschel Walker, the incumbent has a problem: In Georgia, you must reach at least 50% of votes to secure a win. As it stands, neither candidate appears likely to get there, as close as they may be.

If confirmed that there are not enough votes for either candidate to get a majority vote, a Dec. 6 runoff election will be called. (Sen. Warnock has been through this before; he was first elected in Jan. 2021 during a special election runoff.)

For the runoff, only the top two candidates will face off. A little-known Libertarian candidate on the ticket, Chase Oliver — who earned 2% of the overall vote — will be booted from the ticket, giving Warnock and Walker a month to woo his roughly 80,000 supporters.

It is very possible that Georgia will be the last Senate race called, and that it will be the seat determining the upper chamber's majority.

Nevada

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) attends a news conference to mark the 10th anniversary of the "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" (DACA) at the U.S. Capitol on June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers, educators, and business leaders held the event to call on Congress to pass further legislation to protect DACA's future viability. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images); UNITED STATES - MAY 27: Nevada Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Adam Laxalt speaks at an early vote kickoff event at Engel and Volkers real estate office in Henderson, Nev., on the eve of early voting in the Nevada primary on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Catherine Cortez Masto, Adam Laxalt. Anna Moneymaker/Getty; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

Catherine Cortez Masto (D): 47.2%

Adam Laxalt (R): 49.9%

Early on in the election cycle, Catherine Cortez Masto — the first Latina elected to Senate — became a target of Republicans, who deemed her the most vulnerable Democratic senator up for reelection.

With about three-quarters of votes now counted, they appeared to be right — she trails far-right challenger Adam Laxalt by a couple of points. The race is still considered a true toss-up, with the Associated Press unwilling to say that either side has an advantage.

If Laxalt defeat Cortez Masto, it will flip Nevada's seat red — and cancel out the Pennsylvania seat that Fetterman turned blue. If Cortez Masto retains her seat, it will pose a major obstacle for Republicans' journey to the majority, and put less pressure on the Georgia runoff.

Wisconsin

Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes
Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes. STR/NurPhoto via Getty; Sara Stathas for the Washington Post/Getty

Mandela Barnes (D): 49.5%

Ron Johnson (R): 50.5%

One of the more surprising races of the night is out of Wisconsin, where Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 35, proved more competitive than polls led people to expect. He's fighting to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, a relatively unpopular — and nationally controversial — senator buoyed more by his partisanship than personality.

Until mid-September Barnes was polling ahead of Johnson, but as time went on, GOP groups released misleading ads with racist undertones that stoked fear about Barnes' stances on crime. He then began to slip in polls, and Johnson appeared the frontrunner.

If Sen. Johnson wins reelection, it won't do much to change the political landscape, as many expected that outcome. If Barnes closes the gap in the remaining 1% of votes, though, it will effectively guarantee Democrats a majority.

Related Articles
KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 08: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - "UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn (L) meets Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky (R) as he hands over his own statuette âOscarâ to the Ukrainian president in Kyiv, Ukraine on November 08, 2022. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Sean Penn Hands His Oscar Trophy to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Visit to Ukraine
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
John Fetterman Defeats Dr. Oz in Critical Pennsylvania Senate Race, Huge Win for Democrats
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Jim Obergefell attends the 19th Annual HRC National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/FilmMagic)
Jim Obergefell, Namesake of Landmark Gay Marriage Case, Loses Long Shot Bid for Ohio State House
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'
Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, speaks during a hearing for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Seven House Democrats and two Republicans today launch what they say will be the fullest investigation yet of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an inquiry that could drag the issue into next year's midterm election campaign. Photographer: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during his primary night election party at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kemp defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the primary as he bids for a second term as Georgia governor. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Politician Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Stacey Abrams Concedes to Incumbent Brian Kemp in Rematch for Georgia Governor: 'Still Standing Strong'
Vice President Candidates
Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Easily Wins Reelection to Congress
J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County
'Hillbilly Elegy' Author J.D. Vance Defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate Race, Preserving Republican Seat
Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Press Conference by Texas Gov. Following School Shooting: 'You're Doing Nothing'
Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race
147539__MG_8895
Mike Huckabee Congratulates GOP Candidates Who Won — Before Addressing Daughter's Historic Arkansas Victory
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
John Fetterman's Campaign Takes Dig at Dr. Oz by Serving Crudités at Election Night Party
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Easily Wins Reelection to U.S. House of Representatives
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Elected 47th Governor of Arkansas, Following in Her Father Mike Huckabee's Footsteps
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Maxwell Alejandro Frost Elected as First Gen Z Member of Congress
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Wins Second Term as Florida Governor, Beating Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist