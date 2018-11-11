Topless Woman Tries to Charge Trump's Motorcade in Paris During Protest of President

A protester made her opinion of President Donald Trump crystal clear when she ran towards his car sans shirt in Paris during his trip to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice.

Trump’s motorcade was on the famous Champs-Élysées en route to the Arc de Triomphe when the woman approached. The words “fake peacemaker” were written on her body.

Femen, a feminist organization that has run other protests in the past, said on its website that it was behind the demonstration and that three activists took part. Police detained two people, Reuters reported.

A video of the incident shows the first woman running into the street on a rainy day as the presidential motorcade drove by. She stood with her arms defiantly in the air before three police officers forcefully pulled her to the side of the road.

“They’ve come to celebrate peace but they’re promoting war,” Inna Shevchenko, who is involved in Femen, tweeted about world leaders coming to Paris, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people protested Trump in the Place de la Republique, The Washington Post reported. The balloon showing Trump as a baby that floated above a London protest in July reappeared.

Trump has had a rocky visit to Paris. On Saturday, he drew ire for skipping a stop at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, according to the Associated Press. The White House said that the rain scuttled plans for Trump to fly there via helicopter.

Trump’s absence prompted social media users to compare Trump to other politicians, from President John F. Kennedy to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to President Barack Obama, who have braved rain. Among the people criticizing Trump’s decision to opt out were Nicholas Soames, Winston Churchill‘s grandson and a member of Parliament.

“They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen,” Soames tweeted, adding, “#hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry.” They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen #hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) November 10, 2018

On Sunday, after the near-encounter with Femen protest, Trump arrived separately from other world leaders at an event honoring the anniversary of the World War I armistice.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Trudeau and others walked into the event alongside one another, CNN reported. Trump came in a different car “due to security protocols,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.