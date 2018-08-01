Topher Grace Reflects on Dating Ivanka Trump — Before Her Dad Was President

Topher Grace has confirmed he did date Ivanka Trump.

The BlacKkKlansman actor, 40, relived memories of his early 2000s relationship with President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter when a reporter for the Daily Beast asked him if it was true.

“Uh… I did. Certainly, it wasn’t a political statement,” Grace said. “This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but… I didn’t do it for political reasons.”

Grace added he “never met her father,” current president Trump who won the election in 2016.

The actor, who played the lead in That ‘70s Show, also shared his views on the toll the Trump administration was having on Americans.

“It’s a daily deluge,” he said. “I can’t even think what the scandal was five weeks ago.”

Topher Grace, Ivanka Trump Kevin Winter/Getty; Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty

The two became an item in 2006 when they were spotted getting cozy at Ivanka’s 25th birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

PEOPLE reported at the time the two were seen dancing and cuddling together on a VIP bed at Pure nightclub with other stars such as Ryan Cabrera, Chelsea Handler and Adam Levine in attendance.

Before Grace, Ivanka was also linked to Lance Armstrong. At the time, the now-presidential daughter told PEOPLE, “I have tremendous respect for Lance and all he has accomplished. That said, we are just friends.”

The first daughter married Jared Kushner in 2009 and they share three children together: daughter Arabella Rose, 7, and sons Joseph Frederick, 4, and Theodore James, 2.

The couple will recently welcome a new member into their extended family as Kushner’s younger brother, Josh, is engaged to supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Grace married actress Ashley Hinshaw in 2016 and they share 8-month-old daughter Mabel Jane.