The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met for talks in Turkey on Thursday, weeks into Russia's invasion, but failed to reach an agreement

Russian Diplomat Says Moscow Won't Attack More Countries but Bizarrely Lies That 'We Didn't Attack Ukraine'

The top diplomats for Russia and Ukraine met in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday for the latest round of talks between the countries but failed to pause the fighting from Russia's invasion that has killed or wounded more than 1,200 civilians and spurred a refugee crisis in Europe.

Despite it being the highest-level meeting so far since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, both sides implied that an agreement was never going to be reached in Turkey, where Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a false claim that his country "didn't attack Ukraine," according to The New York Times.

Lavrov "came to talk but not to decide," his counterpart, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, told Turkish television.

"They will continue their aggression until Ukraine meets their demands, and the least of these demands is surrender," Kuleba told reporters after the talks.

Russia continues to "seek surrender from Ukraine, but this is not what they are going to get," Kuleba said, according to NBC News.

Lavrov said his country's demands were made clear in previous negotiations in Belarus.

"It is there that all practical issues are discussed, it is there that it was explained in the most detailed way what needs to be done in order to end this crisis," he said, according to CNN. "This includes demilitarization and 'de-Nazification' and ensuring the neutral status of Ukraine."

Lavrov was referring in part to a widely rejected claim by the Russian government that Ukraine has somehow been overtaken by Nazis. The country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Credit: Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency via Getty

"Ukraine is strong. Ukraine is fighting. Ukraine made Russian initial plans fail," Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, also said of the latest talks. "We are ready to seek balanced diplomatic solutions to put an end to this war, but we will not surrender."

There was hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin's frustration with the state of the invasion, which has met tougher-than-expected resistance in Ukraine, and a slight shift in his apparent goals could "crack the door open to a permanent cease-fire," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday before his foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, presided over the meeting.

But in mentioning "demilitarization and 'de-Nazification,' " Lavrov signaled a return to Russia's apparent aim of regime change in Ukraine.

Answering questions from members of the media, Lavrov said reports of Russian actions in Ukraine were "fakes," even as a horrific scene unfolded Wednesday when injured pregnant women evacuated a severely damaged children's hospital and maternity ward in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Asked if other countries could be threatened by Russia, Lavrov said, "We do not plan to attack other countries. We didn't attack Ukraine, either."

Cavusoglu reportedly called Thursday's meeting "extremely civilized," and said no one raised their voices. "No miracles should be expected in just one meeting," the Turkish diplomat added. "This political-level meeting is an important beginning."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion late last month — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but more than a thousand civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than 2 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Zelenskyy urged his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."