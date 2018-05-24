Mocking March for Our Lives and Comparing Black Lives Matter to KKK: 5 Times Tomi Lahren Outraged Critics

Tomi Lahren found herself in the news this week after a critic threw water at her at a Minneapolis restaurant.

The Fox News pundit addressed the incident on Fox & Friends, telling her critics: “You don’t have to like me, you don’t have to agree with my political opinions, but you don’t have the right to throw things at me.”

It wasn’t Lahren’s first time in the headlines, but more often than not, it’s the conservative firebrand’s own statements — on gun control, the Black Lives Matter movement and Obamacare — making waves.

Here are five of Lahren’s most controversial comments.

1. She claimed Beyoncé’s Super Bowl performance was an attempt to prove that “black lives matter more”

Lahren, 25, accused Beyoncé of trying to “advance the notion that black lives matter more” with her 2013 Super Bowl halftime show that referenced the Black Panthers.

“Now the Super Bowl halftime show has become a way to politicize and advance the notion that black lives matter more,” Lahren said at the time. “Beyoncé, really? What is the political message here? What is it they are trying to convey here? A salute to what? A group that used violence and intimidation to advance, not racial equality, but an overthrow of white domination.”

Lahren’s comments poked the Beyhive, which retaliated by temporarily changing the pundit’s Wikipedia page to say “#Beyhive bzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.”

2. She compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK

Lahren has often mocked Black Lives Matter protesters and in one since-deleted tweet, she even went so far as to call the movement “the new KKK.”

The full tweet read: “Meet the new KKK, they call themselves ‘Black Lives Matter’ but make no mistake their goals are far from equality. #Dallas #bluelivesmatter.”

Trevor Noah confronted Lahren about her tweet in a December 2016 Daily Show interview, telling her, “Black Lives Matter cannot be the new KKK — the KKK is still around. They have not vacated their premises. And, most importantly, to say Black Lives Matter is the new KKK is to really minimize what the KKK did and what they stand for. That is not the same thing.”

Lahren defended herself by saying that just “because I criticize a black person or I criticize the Black Lives Matter movement, that doesn’t mean I’m anti-black. It does not mean that I don’t like black people or that I am a racist, it means I’m criticizing a movement.”

“To me, true diversity is diversity of thought, not diversity of color. I don’t see color,” she added to gasps from the disbelieving audience.

3. She taunted the students who organized March for Our Lives

In March, Lahren came under fire for her criticism of March for Our Lives, the protest against gun violence organized by survivors of the Parkland shooting.

“Simply being anti-NRA [National Rifle Association] is not a solution,” Lahren tweeted on the day of the march, shortly after hundreds of thousands of protesters across America took to the streets. “March FOR something, not just against everything.”

“Disarming the citizenry is the first step to oppression and tyranny,” she continued. “Kids, I suggest you crack open the history book and learn this pattern. #marchforourlives.”

At the time, many social media users pointed out to Lahren that the cause the students were fighting for was right there in the march’s name — “March FOR Our Lives.”

4. She called Rep. Joe Kennedy a “little nasty ginger” and “that little limp d–k” in an Instagram rant

Lahren faced backlash over Instagram videos in which she called Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy a “little nasty ginger” and “that little limp d–k” following his response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech in February.

Lahren was also accused of transphobia after she tweeted and then deleted a photo of Kennedy next to Caitlyn Jenner, captioning it, “Is it just me or does Joe Kennedy III look a helluva lot like pre-Caitlyn Bruce Jenner? I’m not wrong.”

Lahren later apologized on Twitter, writing: “My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate and I take full responsibility for that. I got too upset. I sincerely apologize.”

5. She criticized Obamacare — but then admitted she was benefiting from it

Lahren has been a fierce critic of the Affordable Care Act that former President Barack Obama signed into law in 2010. But in a July 2017 interview with Chelsea Handler, Lahren admitted that she was benefiting from the law.

“Luckily, I’m 24, so I am still on my parents’ [plan],” Lahren told Handler, prompting laughter from the astonished audience.

A key provision of Obamacare allows young adults to remain on their parents’ health care plans until they turn 26.

Lahren defended herself by saying most Republicans and Trump supporters “don’t believe that every single tenet of Obamacare is bad.”