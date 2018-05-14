Tomi Lahren Attacks U.S. Immigrants, Gets Burned by Eye-Opening Lesson on Her Own Family Tree

Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren just got a lesson on her own family lineage after she criticized immigrants who come to the U.S. with “low skills, low education, not understanding the language.”

Genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn — whose Twitter project Resistance Genealogy aims to expose the hypocrisy of nativists, often within the Trump administration, by revealing their own immigrant histories — took Lahren to task after she defended White House chief of staff John Kelly’s recent claims that undocumented immigrants entering the U.S. “don’t have skills” and would not “integrate well” into American society.

“You don’t just come into this country with low skills, low education, not understanding the language and come into our country because someone says it makes them feel nice,” Lahren, 25, told Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show Watters World Saturday night. “That’s not what this country is based on.”

“These people need to understand that it’s a privilege to be an American and it’s a privilege that you work toward – its not a right,” she continued.

But according to Mendelsohn, “the 1930 census says Tomi’s 3x great-grandmother had been here for 41 years and still spoke German.”

“Her 2nd great-grandmother had been here for 10 yrs. Spoke no English,” Mendelsohn tweeted, also including the documentation. “Her great-grandfather’s 1895 baptism from MN? Recorded in Norwegian.”

Mendelsohn previously fired back at Lahren’s September 2017 tweet against Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, which said the government should “stop rewarding illegal behavior and put law abiding Americans first.”

“Law-abiding citizens like her great-great-grandfather, indicted by a grand jury for forging naturalization papers?” Mendelsohn tweeted at the time, though she noted that a jury later acquitted him.

Mendelsohn also schooled Kelly last week after the retired USMC general’s NPR rant claiming that undocumented immigrants don’t deserve to be in the U.S. because they are “not people that would easily assimilate into the United States, into our modern society.”

“They’re overwhelmingly rural people,” Kelly said. “In the countries they come from, fourth-, fifth-, sixth-grade educations are kind of the norm. They don’t speak English; obviously that’s a big thing. … They don’t integrate well; they don’t have skills.”

Here's John Kelly's maternal grandmother Teresa as a child in the 1900 census. Her father, a day laborer named John DeMarco had been here for 18 years.

He had not become a citizen.

Mendelsohn investigated and found that Kelly’s great grandfather lived in America, documented, for 18 years and could not “read, write, or speak English.”

Former Office of Government Ethics chief Walter Shaub also had some harsh words for Lahren — and a new nickname.

