Fox News Pundit Tomi Lahren Had a Drink Thrown at Her While at a Restaurant in Minneapolis

Sunday brunch turned ugly for Tomi Lahren.

The Fox News firebrand reportedly was involved in a confrontation while out to brunch at a rooftop restaurant in Minneapolis over the weekend—and it culminated in one critic tossing a drink at her.

Footage from the incident that was posted to Twitter showed Lahren, 25, leaning over a table, apparently in the middle of a heated exchange with a fellow patron.

Another video showed a woman throwing a drink at Lahren as she walked out of the restaurant.

They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP — Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018

Several other detractors can be heard shouting obscenities at Lahren in a third, NSFW video posted on Twitter.

Tomi Lahren Jesse Grant/Getty

But even some of Lahren’s fiercest critics spoke out against physically attacking. Comic Kathy Griffin tweeted: “I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point.”

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point. The first amendment is a beautiful thing – use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

Lahren has yet to publicly address the incident. But according to The Blast, her mother did in real time.

Witnesses told The Blast that after the drink was thrown at her daughter, Trudy Lahren confronted the group and attempted to grab the empty glass from the perpetrator’s hand. The woman reportedly responded by repeatedly screaming “F— Tomi!”

The bouncer in the video, identified by The Blast as Jeremy Jackson, told the outlet that Lahren had claimed earlier that she noticed the group “scowling at her” and said, “Just another day in the life” as she walked by them.

After the drink — reportedly water — was tossed in Lahren’s direction, Jackson said he stepped in to break up the disagreement. “I said [to Lahren], ‘I’d like to separate you all if can please –’ and she responded, ‘You’re just going to kick me out for them throwing water? Unbelievable.’ ”

Jackson explained that he was not throwing her out, but said Lahren walked out anyway. He later escorted out the woman who threw the drink.

Witness Devan Madison also told The Blast that his friend was serving Lahren and her mother at the restaurant and that, “My friend told me she [Tomi] was extremely rude and had a big attitude.” Madison claims that after the drink was thrown at Lahren, “literally the entire restaurant started cheering.”

The Fox News contributor has often courted outrage in the past.

Nearly 60,000 people signed a petition calling for her firing after she compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK in a since-deleted tweet, The Wrap reported.

Lahren has also faced criticism for claiming that Beyoncé’s 2016 Super Bowl performance was intended to “politicize and advance the notion that black lives matter more,” and more recently, for the hypocrisy of her anti-immigrant views given that she herself descended from non-English-speaking immigrants.