Tom Arnold Claims He's Seen a Tape of Donald Trump Calling His Son Eric the 'R-Word'

Comedian Tom Arnold claims he’s seen a tape of President Trump calling his son Eric Trump “the R-word.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, Arnold claimed that he’s seen a compilation tape of outtakes from Trump’s reality show The Apprentice in which the now-president uses the N-word and calls his son Eric a “retard.”

Arnold told Rolling Stone the same thing in a recent interview, also claiming that Trump used the C-word on the tape.

Arnold, who has known Trump for 30 years, has recently been on the hunt for the recordings, as documented on his Viceland series, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.

Arnold also told PEOPLE earlier this year, “There was a compilation tape of Apprentice outtakes. In the fall of 2016, I was doing stand-up comedy and the Access Hollywood tape had not taken him down. And I said, ‘I’ve seen a tape, because people share stuff, of him.’ I talked about the outtakes that I’d seen and I went into detail about the specific beats that were put together on the shows and the specific things he’d said. There was a soft N-word, there was calling Eric [Trump] the R-word. A compliment was him saying some of the work there was ‘f—able.’ ”

Arnold said that Trump didn’t specifically call someone the N-word, but claimed that Trump said “he didn’t want to go to Rao’s [restaurant in N.Y.C.] because there are crazy N-words on the way up there. It was just in conversation, like no problem. Everything he said was not in secret, no problem, just casual.”

Arnold also claimed that the recordings were passed around by a crew member but declined to say who it was.

Rumors have long swirled that outtakes exist of Trump using the N-word during his time on The Apprentice.

Former Apprentice-contestant-turned-Trump-staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman fueled the fire recently with the publication of her explosive tell-all memoir, Unhinged, claiming that multiple sources told her that Trump was recorded repeatedly using the racial slur. The Celebrity Big Brother star clarified that although she believes the allegations are true, she never personally heard Trump use the racial epithet during her time on the show. Since her book went to press, she claims she has listened to a recording of Trump saying the N-word.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that Apprentice executive producer Mark Burnett said that the tapes do not exist: “.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up.”

Meanwhile, his press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said that Manigault Newman’s book is “riddled with lies and false accusations,” but noted that she “can’t guarantee” a tape doesn’t exist of Trump uttering the racial slur.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Arnold called on The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett and MGM Studio to release the tapes so Americans can see the real, uncensored Trump.

“He’s incompetent, he’s racist, he sexually assaults people — they edit it into a 20 minute show and 20 minutes of the board room set,” Arnold told Kimmel.