Toddler Squeezes Through White House Fence Prompting Secret Service Response

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemli said officers "encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds"

By
Published on April 18, 2023 10:09 PM
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion. Officers walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the child and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Nancy Benac)
Photo: Nancy Benac/AP

A tiny toddler squeezed through the fence of the White House on Tuesday, prompting Secret Service to respond to the intrusion.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemli said in a statement to the Associated Press that officers "encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds."

"The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited," Gugliemli said.

Access to the outside perimeter of the White House available to the public was momentarily regulated as officers reunited the toddler with his parents on Pennsylvania Ave and asked them a few questions, the AP reported.

Accordingly to the outlet, the toddler may be the first to successfully trespass onto the complex grounds since the White House fence was doubled to roughly 13 feet in height and 5.5 inches of space were added between each picket.

This is not the first time a child has slipped through the fence, according to Fox News.

Children entered through the fence in August 2014 and April 2014, the outlet said. Older children also sometimes get stuck.

