Toddler Squeezes Through White House Fence Prompting Secret Service Response

A tiny toddler squeezed through the fence of the White House on Tuesday, prompting Secret Service to respond to the intrusion.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemli said in a statement to the Associated Press that officers "encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds."

"The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited," Gugliemli said.

Access to the outside perimeter of the White House available to the public was momentarily regulated as officers reunited the toddler with his parents on Pennsylvania Ave and asked them a few questions, the AP reported.

Accordingly to the outlet, the toddler may be the first to successfully trespass onto the complex grounds since the White House fence was doubled to roughly 13 feet in height and 5.5 inches of space were added between each picket.

This is not the first time a child has slipped through the fence, according to Fox News.

Children entered through the fence in August 2014 and April 2014, the outlet said. Older children also sometimes get stuck.