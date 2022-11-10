Tina Kotek and Maura Healey Elected as America's First Openly Lesbian Governors

The Oregon and Massachusetts governors-elect will share the historic title, simultaneously increasing female and LGBTQ+ representation in United States' executive leadership

By
Published on November 10, 2022 09:37 PM
Maura Healey Elected as America's First Openly Lesbian Governor
Photo: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty, John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty

Democrats Maura Healey and Tina Kotek will make history as America's first openly lesbian governors, with Healey easily winning her Massachusetts race on election night and Kotek fending off a strong Republican challenger in Oregon.

Healey, currently the attorney general of Massachusetts, made history in more ways than one, also becoming the first woman to be elected governor in her state. Long considered the frontrunner, she faced Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who was endorsed by Donald Trump.

Maura Healey Elected as America's First Openly Lesbian Governor
Maura Healey. Mark Stockwell/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty

Prior to Healey's victory in Massachusetts, she and her female running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, spoke to reporters about the history-making race — which also flipped the governor's seat blue.

"Representation matters. Seeing is believing," Healey said, as reported by WBUR. "I've certainly felt the enthusiasm of a lot of little girls out there, and folks generally, who are seeing a different look."

Driscoll concurred, saying: "Somebody's got to be first. I'm glad it might be us."

Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, who is running for governor, poses for photos in Columbia Park in Portland, Ore., on . The May 17 primary will determine whether Kotek will be the Democrats' standard-bearer for governor, it's also another U.S. test of which wing of the Democratic party is ascendant - progressives or moderates Election 2020 Oregon Governor, Portland, United States - 18 Feb 2022
Tina Kotek. Sara Cline/AP/Shutterstock

In Oregon, Kotek served as the state speaker of the House. She faced two other women in the race: Republican Christine Drazan and the unaffiliated Betsy Johnson.

Kotek previously made history as the first openly lesbian person to serve as a speaker of a state House in the United States. She is also the longest-serving House speaker in Oregon.

After outlets began reporting Kotek's victory, the Oregonian said she was "honored and humbled" to serve her state. "I promise to be a Governor for all of Oregon," she wrote on Twitter. "And I'm ready to get to work and move Oregon forward."

Kotek will succeed Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, an openly bisexual woman whose favorability ratings have floundered in recent years. She will soon be tasked with restoring Democrats' reputation in the state — and using her platform to amplify LGBTQ+ visibility nationwide.

