A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents

01 of 11 January 2021: Trump Leaves Office From left: Melania Trump and Donald Trump exit Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport on the way to their Mar-a-Lago Club not long before Joe Biden is inaugurated as president on Jan. 20. Noam Galai/Getty Donald Trump leaves office following the inauguration of Joe Biden, even as he continues to claim without evidence that the race was stolen from him and vows to fight in court — arguing "this election is far from over." Instead of attending Biden's inauguration ceremony, as is customary for outgoing presidents, Trump broke from yet another U.S. tradition by hosting his own farewell ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base. He landed in West Palm Beach on Air Force One around 11 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021, with wife Melania Trump by his side.

02 of 11 May 2021: The National Archives Reaches Out With Questions Pat Cipollone. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty The National Archives (NARA) begins reaching out to the former president's team, inquiring about missing presidential documents and asking that they be returned. The Washington Post reports that NARA's chief counsel wrote in a May email to Trump attorneys: "It is also our understanding that roughly two dozen boxes of original presidential records were kept in the Residence of the White House over the course of President Trump's last year in office and have not been transferred to NARA, despite a determination by [former White House counsel] Pat Cipollone in the final days of the administration that they need to be."

03 of 11 January 2022: 15 Boxes of Records Transferred from Mar-a-Lago to NARA Mar-a-Lago Club. Joe Raedle/Getty The National Archives' request for more information regarding missing records ultimately results in "the transfer of 15 boxes of records to NARA in January 2022," according to a May 2022 letter from archivist Debra Steidel Wall to a lawyer for former President Trump. The letter details how, in its initial review of materials within those boxes, the archives "identified items marked as classified national security information, up to the level of Top Secret and including Sensitive Compartmented Information and Special Access Program materials." NARA then informed the Department of Justice of that discovery, "which prompted the Department to ask the President to request that NARA provide the FBI with access to the boxes at issue so that the FBI and others in the Intelligence Community could examine them."

04 of 11 April 2022: Government Formally Requests FBI Get Access to the 15 Boxes department of justice. Samuel Corum/Getty Images On April 11, 2022, the White House Counsel's Office affirms the Department of Justice's request and asks NARA to provide the FBI access to the 15 boxes of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago within seven days. On April 12, NARA advises Trump's team that it will provide the FBI access to the documents the following week. Trump's team pushes back, requesting an extension on the FBI accessing the documents and citing executive privilege. The extension was initially agreed to by NARA, which waits at least four weeks before making a determination regarding the documents. Ultimately, the archives determines that executive privilege did not apply in this case. "I have concluded that there is no reason to grant your request for a further delay before the FBI and others in the Intelligence Community begin their reviews," Wall, the archivist, writes to Trump's attorneys. "Accordingly, NARA will provide the FBI access to the records in question, as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022."

05 of 11 May 2022: The FBI Begins Review & Team Trump Gets a Subpoena Donald Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty According to an affidavit made public in August, the FBI begins conducting its preliminary review of the material taken from Mar-a-Lago in mid-May, ultimately finding 184 documents with classification markings including classified, secret and top secret. Some of the documents raise national security concerns, as they deal with human intelligence and intelligence that cannot be shared with foreign allies. This same month, a court filing shows that the custodian of the former president's records receives a grand jury subpoena seeking all "any and all" classified documents still in Trump's possession.

06 of 11 June 2022: FBI Visits Mar-a-Lago, Trump Team Assures DOJ That There Are No More Classified Documents From left: Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump and Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock Per a court filing, one of Trump's attorneys contacts the DOJ on June 2 and requests "that FBI agents meet him the following day" to collect any remaining documents. Three FBI agents and a Department of Justice attorney arrive at Mar-a-Lago on June 3 to collect what amounts to 38 classified documents. (Trump's attorneys later writes in a court filing that Trump himself was on-site and greeted the agents at one point.) Along with the documents, Trump's custodian of records gives the department a signed letter certifying that "a diligent search was conducted of the boxes that were moved from the White House to Florida" and that all necessary documents had been handed over. According to the Justice Department, neither Trump's attorney nor his custodian of records say that the documents were declassified — which Trump has since claimed repeatedly —

nor assert "any claim of executive privilege" when handing over the documents. The Justice Department further states that Trump's counsel reaffirms at this time that no other records are stored at Mar-a-Lago and that all boxes had been searched. And while Trump's attorneys allow the FBI agents and DOJ attorney to visit a Mar-a-Lago storage room during their visit, a DOJ filing says "the former President's counsel explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes that remained in the storage room, giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained."

07 of 11 June-July: FBI Uncovers Evidence That More Classified Documents Remain at Mar-a-Lago A law enforcement officer stands outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty After reviewing the 38 documents handed over by Trump's attorneys in June, and upon further investigation, the FBI uncovers "multiple sources of evidence indicating that ...

classified documents remained at the Premises, notwithstanding the sworn certification made to the government on June 3." In a court filing, the Justice Department specifically notes that it "developed evidence that a search limited to the Storage Room would not have uncovered all the classified documents at the

Premises." That's because, according to the filing, the government uncovers evidence that government records were "likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation."

08 of 11 Aug. 8, 2022: FBI Executes Search Warrant at Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump. James Devaney/GC Images The FBI returns to Mar-a-Lago, this time with a search warrant. Trump himself announced the news in a statement sent via email to his supporters, explaining that his "beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," declaring the raid "prosecutorial misconduct." Trump is not in Florida at the time of the FBI search, but his attorney later says he watched via security camera live feed from his New York City home.

09 of 11 Aug. 12, 2022: Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Unsealed Donald Trump gestures to supporters en route to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida unseals the search and seizure warrant along with the signed receipt from the search, revealing that the investigation centers on potential obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act. An inventory of the items taken in the search shows 11 sets of classified documents. Some are marked top secret, which the Wall Street Journal notes should only be available in special government facilities. Also among the many boxes of items taken are binders of photos, an unspecified handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for former Trump aide Roger Stone. The three-page list of items also shows that information about the president of France was collected. The receipt is signed by Trump attorney Christina Bobb.

10 of 11 Aug. 26, 2022: Affidavit Used to Procure Search Warrant Is Unsealed Donald Trump. The White House One day after a Florida judge ordered its release, the affidavit used to procure the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago is released. In the 38-page document, reviewed by PEOPLE, a case is made for why there was probable cause "to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" would be found on the Mar-a-Lago premises. A significant portion of that case is blacked out to protect the investigation and the people involved, revealing little more than what was previously reported.