Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump‘s younger daughter, has not publicly addressed the White House drama that engulfed her dad’s personal assistant last week after the assistant reportedly shared derogatory details about Tiffany and the president’s relationship.

However, Tiffany did have a message for her Instagram followers over the weekend, when she shared some lines from the famous poet Rumi.

“Study me as much as you like, you will never know me,” reads the Rumi quote that Tiffany, 25, included on her Instagram Story on Saturday. “For i differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be. put yourself behind my eyes, and see me as i see myself. Because i have chosen to dwell in a place you cant see.”

The somewhat oblique post came two days after Madeleine Westerhout suddenly left her post as the president’s personal assistant. Westerhout’s Thursday departure was described as a resignation, though she was reportedly forced out after President Trump learned she had been indelicate at an off-the-record dinner with the press in New Jersey last month.

According to Politico, which first reported Westerhout’s remarks, she had been drinking when “in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters,” a source told the outlet.

Westerhout, 28, said that she felt she had a stronger relationship with President Trump than Tiffany or Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter, who is a senior White House aide, Politico reported. Westerhout also said that the president felt Tiffany was fat and didn’t like being photographed with her because of that.

Tiffany, who is finishing law school at Georgetown University, was largely raised by mom Marla Maples after Maples and the president split in the ’90s. While Tiffany has been somewhat active in her dad’s campaigning, joining her older siblings, sources said the two have a strained past, PEOPLE previously reported.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source close to her told PEOPLE in April 2018. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

Image zoom Tiffany Trump (left) and Madeleine Westerhout Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty

Image zoom Madeleine Westerhout TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The New York Times, citing its own sources, reported that at the off-the-record dinner Westerhout had discussed “Trump’s eating habits; his youngest son, Barron Trump; and his thoughts about [Tiffany’s] weight and appearance.”

After learning of her comments more than a week later, the president came to agree last Thursday that Westerhout should resign, the Times reported. (The White House declined to comment to PEOPLE on the record; Westerhout did not return a request for comment but declined to speak with Politico.)

Widely regarded as a presidential gatekeeper from her desk immediately outside the Oval Office, Westerhout had been with the White House since the start of Trump’s term, according to the Times.

“I really think she had a bad night. I think it was unfortunate. She said she was drinking, and the whole thing was very unfortunate,” Trump told reporters on Friday at the White House. “She mentioned a couple of things about my children,” he said, without elaborating.

Trump declined to describe Westerhout’s dismissal as a firing — “I think it was automatic” — and partially blamed the “very dishonest” press for Westerhout’s decision to be candid at an off-the-record gathering.

“Still, you don’t say things like she said, which were just a little bit hurtful to some people,” Trump said.

“She’s a very good person,” he said of Westerhout, with whom he said he had just spoken.

“I always felt she did a good job,” he said, adding, “She called, and I wish her well.”

Tiffany, he said, “is great.”