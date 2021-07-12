Politics continues to shape the futures of most of the Trump family, but not the former president's younger daughter

The Latest on Tiffany Trump's Wedding Planning — Far Away from Dad's Controversies

Politics continues to shape the futures of most of the Trump family — but not Tiffany Trump, who has a wedding to plan.

While her dad's business is under criminal indictment (he denies wrongdoing) and as her siblings mull their post-White House lives, Donald Trump's younger daughter and her fiancé, Michael Boulos, are eager to marry and start their official lives together, a source tells PEOPLE.

The two are planning to do so with one over-the-top ceremony and, reportedly, possibly more.

"They both want to marry in a big ceremony, your basic international spectacle," a social source says of the couple, who started dating in 2018 and got engaged last year. "Tiffany likes the idea of a glamorous and glitzy affair and, surprisingly, so does Michael."

Tiffany, 27, and Boulos, 23, live in Miami.

Boulos, the son of a wealthy family with businesses in Nigeria, is Lebanese and French. He was raised in Nigeria and was educated in London. Tiffany, who was raised by mom Marla Maples in California, graduated from Georgetown University Law Center last year.

It's unclear where the nuptials will be held, given both their international ties as well as the Trumps' private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I don't know if they will have two big deal weddings but there could be a smaller celebration somewhere if relatives can't make the big one," the social source says, echoing what Page Six reported recently. The outlet cited a source as saying the two are planning to have possibly two weddings sometime in the near future.

(A spokeswoman for Tiffany did not respond to a request for comment.)

PEOPLE's source adds that Mar-a-Lago — owned by former President Trump — is an obvious choice for one of the events, so long as the wedding takes place after the summertime, when the club largely closes for the season.

"Mar-a-Lago would make sense even though so many people marry there," the source says. "It depends when it happens and what is going on around them at the time."

The source says that Boulos proposed in the Rose Garden with a massive diamond shortly before the end of the Trump administration, in January.

"It will be challenging to create a more interesting scene," the source says, "but they will."

Meanwhile a Mar-a-Lago source, who wasn't sure if the ceremony had been narrowed down to a specific date, agreed that it will be a big wedding with all of the trimmings: "Tiffany is a sweet girl and would be happy to have the attention in a good way."

Tiffany has mostly avoided the political spotlight her older siblings sought, though she gave a speech at last year's Republican National Convention, with sources previously saying she and her dad had a strained relationship through the years.

PEOPLE reported in January that Tiffany was looking at Miami for a fresh start after law school graduation and had been considering buying a house there.

She announced her engagement to Boulos on social media a day before her dad left office.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote, along with a photo of her and her fiancé smiling together near the White House Rose Garden.